Jets Trade Talks Ahead of Draft ‘Just Starting to Heat Up’

It is crunch time for the New York Jets with just a week to go ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

This is when teams start finalizing their draft boards and make some key business decisions on how they want to attack things.

On Thursday, April 21 general manager Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan spoke with the media providing some pre-draft access.

Douglas was asked about the current status of potential trade conversations in the draft, whether moving up or moving down:

“Those conversations are just starting to heat up. I think for the last couple of weeks teams have been in their process whether that is bringing players in for 30 visits, meeting with their coaching staff, or preparing for the draft. From now until the start of the draft those conversations are really going to heat up with other general managers.”

The Jets figure to be featured in a lot of those chats considering they have nine picks overall, four inside the top-38, and of course a pair of first-rounders.

With that kind of ammunition Gang Green has a lot of power to do whatever they please whether that be moving up or down.

There have been rumblings that they’d consider pulling the trigger on a blockbuster deal and if they were to do that, they could simply trade back to recoup a lot of what they would lose in a potential trade.

Over the last several weeks we have explored numerous potential trade opportunities that the Jets could consider in the first round.

Here are a few of those trade back options:

Depending on how far the Jets would be willing to trade back affects the potential return on investment. These teams range from the No. 9 overall pick through the No. 30 overall selection in the opening round.

It is a fine line because the further you trade back, the more you’ll receive, but it is a double-edged sword. That also means you will forfeit your opportunity to select one of the more highly thought of players at the top of the class.

With all of this trade chatter hanging in the air, several Jets fans have pleaded on social media for the team to simply stay put and stick to their guns.

The argument is you have these quality selections and if you stay at those spots, you’ll have a chance to significantly improve the roster by simply selecting the best player available.

By playing the trade game, you would in theory dilute your selections the more you trade back and thus decrease the chances of that pick hitting at the next level.

There is a compelling case to be made either way you slice it, but that is why draft season is so fun.

