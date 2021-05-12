Jets Will Be Headed to London in 2021 to Play Falcons

The New York Jets will be heading across the pond in 2021.

Gang Green announced on social media Wednesday morning that they’ll travel to London to play the Atlanta Falcons on October 10 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This is part of the NFL International Series. Every year since 2007 at least one game has been played and every year since 2013 they’ve played multiple games in London.

Last year they paused their annual maiden voyage due to the COVID pandemic.

Both the Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the 2021 NFL London Games. Those will be only the only games played in the UK this year, per an official press release.

Jets Headed Overseas for First Time in Years

The green and white were originally scheduled to play a road game vs the Falcons, which would’ve been their first regular-season trip ever to the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Instead, the Jets will head to the UK for the second time in history. This will also be the first time Gang Green has gone overseas in six years.

The last time and the first time the Jets flew over to London was when they renewed their AFC East rivalry with the Miami Dolphins.

Those were fond memories for the green and white because the team emerged victoriously, winning 27-14, in Week 4 of the 2015 season.

Here’s a quick trip down memory lane:

Chris Ivory went buck wild to the tune of 166 yards. He toted the rock 29 times for 5.7 yards per clip.

Brandon Marshall was in the midst of the best year of his 13-year NFL career. He caught seven receptions for 128 yards highlighted by a game-high 58 yarder.

Darrelle Revis was on his second stint with the Jets and recorded an interception. The defense dominated holding Miami to 0-for-12 on third-down conversions.

Also, former first-rounder Muhammad Wilkerson was responsible for two sacks, a pair of quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss.

New Faces and New Places

Unfortunately, when the Jets play the Falcons they won’t have any of those players from the 2015 roster.

Instead, they’ll trot out a brand new cast of characters.

They’ll be led by a bunch of youngsters like Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Alijah Vera-Tucker. While the defense will be headlined by head coach Robert Saleh bringing his 4-3 scheme to New York.

Speaking of defense, Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson better buckle that chinstrap because this Falcons team is absolutely loaded.

Led by former NFL MVP, Matt Ryan, at quarterback he is the star of an insanely talented offense. At wide receiver, they have Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler. Calvin Ridley another Alabama product that was a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

In the 2021 NFL draft, the dirty birds added to their embarrassment of riches on the offensive side of the ball with the fourth overall pick. They selected Kyle Pitts, tight end out of Florida. A unicorn prospect that became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history.

This will be one of the biggest tests of the 2021 season for Saleh and his defense.

Make sure you get your coffee early on October 10 for the Falcons vs Jets game because the game will kickoff at 9:30 am ET. The rest of the 2021 NFL schedule will drop tonight at 8 pm on NFL Network.