Jets First-Rounder Roasts Zach Wilson Over Funny Family Photo [LOOK]

The New York Jets are set to report for offseason training activities on Monday, April 18.

For most of the roster that’ll be their first opportunity to catch up since the season ended. Although some players have found creative ways to stay in touch during the offseason.

On Sunday, April 10, Jets’ second-year quarterback Zach Wilson posted a beautiful picture of his family on Instagram with the caption, “Happy National Siblings Day to this amazing group of mine. Having a big family keeps life exciting! Love these guys!”

It didn’t take long for one of his teammates to slide into the comments and make a joke with Alijah Vera-Tucker saying, “Which one is you?”

Wilson responded with several laughing crying emojis.

AVT was one of two first-round draft choices from the 2021 draft class including Wilson out of BYU.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) posted this beautiful picture of his family on IG & Alijah Vera-Tucker (@ALIJAHVT) snuck into the comments & said, ‘which one is you?’ 💀🤣💀🤣 #TakeFlight I’M DEAD! pic.twitter.com/xxNmdEp9de — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 11, 2022

The family photo features Wilson with five of his siblings who all oddly look exactly the same: same clothes, age, height, and overall look.

This ended up going viral on Twitter and fans couldn’t get enough of it:

Each one of his brothers, looks like Zach Wilson only with a different wig 🥴😅#Zach #Jets https://t.co/oFxqenqNeQ — Jim (@NYGreenMachine) April 12, 2022

If the photo didn’t include tags, it might have been impossible to tell the difference.

AVT spitting, this some Clone Wars shit https://t.co/NuBxTdewmp — 𝒿𝑒𝒻𝒻 𝓈𝓂𝒾𝓉𝒽, 𝓅𝑜𝓈𝓉𝓂𝑜𝒹𝑒𝓇𝓃𝑒 (@howboutreefiddy) April 11, 2022

It makes sense that family would look alike, but this just reaches a completely different level.

Some Great Chemistry





The Jets haven’t done a lot of winning over the last decade. As a matter of fact, they currently own the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 11 seasons and counting.

However, something that has been interesting to watch on social media this offseason is the apparent connection and chemistry between teammates:

This team chemistry hasn’t been like this since Rex days and I love it. #Jets https://t.co/j2TBsaZYnA — Lucky louch (@luckylouch716) April 11, 2022

This type of looseness and genuine love for each other is reminiscent of the Rex Ryan days.

One of the reasons all of that worked is because the team won games and made things happen. The glory days of that run featured back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship game in 2009 and 2010.

This current crop of Jets doesn’t really compare from a roster construction standpoint to those talented teams, but the chemistry can go a long way to closing the gap.

Last year there were some interesting pops on both sides of the ball, but the overall inconsistency derailed any chance of doing something of value.

One major benefit to this upcoming season will be the continuity from 2021 to 2022. Instead of learning the offense and defense during the offseason, they can now try to master the intricacies of the playbook.

One of the things head coach Robert Saleh said he wanted to see from Wilson in particular over the coming months is the recall. In other words, if Wilson has studied the playbook the way we think he has, he should be able to go into the huddle confidently and bark out the calls to his teammates.

This season ultimately boils down in the simplest of terms to Wilson. How good or bad he is will tell us how good or bad this Jets team will be overall. Whether fairly or unfairly, this is a quarterback-driven league, and that is how teams will be evaluated.

