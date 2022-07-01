Jets Standout Shows off Ridiculous Strength in Viral Workout Vid

Every NFL player is getting themselves ready for training camp and inevitably the 2022 season.

Some players are taking time off and others are still going all out. That of course includes a key New York Jets veteran who displayed some impressive strength this week in a viral video.

Uber Impressive

Jets owner Woody Johnson has been quite the social media savant since returning to his role running the shop.

On top of his viral Tik Tok videos providing Jets fans behind-the-scenes access, Mr. Johnson has also gone out of his way to pump up several Jets players including center Connor McGovern.

“Looking strong @McGovenator60 💪🏻”

In the 15-second clip, McGovern is shown twice lifting an insane amount of weight.

The 29-year-old is set to enter his third season with the green and white in 2022.

After a poor year in 2020 by all metrics, the former Missouri product bounced back in a major way last season when you look at the Pro Football Focus grades:

75.9 overall grade

68.0 pass block grade

78.9 run block grade

A Man on a Mission

It seemed like Jets fans were initially pleased with the original signing back in 2020. McGovern signed a three-year deal for $27 million and the move was supposed to bring stability to the trenches.

After that uneven first year, Jets fans were ready to hit the eject button and the team seemingly flirted with that idea both in 2021 and 2022:

Here’s a nugget from @JFowlerESPN that’s not getting enough love on Twitter: #Packers center Corey Linsley ➡️ #Jets. In his report he suggested kicking Connor McGovern to guard & called #NYJ the ‘best fit’ for Linsley this offseason. pic.twitter.com/rCgXXbbSml — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 9, 2021

There was some rumored speculation from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that the Jets would kick the tires on Corey Linsley, however that was all smoke.

There is A LOT OF SMOKE around the #Jets, #Bucs center Ryan Jensen. @DanGrazianoESPN reiterated that for @espn saying to keep an eye out on NYJ. This is either the biggest smokescreen in history or the most obvious love affair in free agency. pic.twitter.com/kdXA2ha26e — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 13, 2022

Then this offseason the rumors between Ryan Jensen and the Jets were much more intense. Dan Graziano of ESPN said to “keep an eye out for this” potential love connection.

The #Jets have interest in #Bucs free-agent center Ryan Jensen, per ESPN. That feeds into the @uSTADIUM report of the team considering moving on from Connor McGovern this offseason. They would save $9M by doing so. #TakeFlight #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/6NOck7tL1n — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 6, 2022

ESPN and uStadium doubled down on those takes and said that Gang Green was willing to either kick McGovern to guard (has prior history on the right side) or dump him straight up.

Jensen never truly made it to free agency as he re-signed with the Bucs, but many wonder if all of that smoke was true or just another free agency Cinderella story.

Now with the Jets just a few weeks ahead of training camp, it is safe to assume they’re going to ride things out with McGovern.

They don’t possess a long-term answer on the roster to eventually replace him, but for the present, the Jets are more than satisfied with the starters.

ESPN analyst and former Jets stud Damien Woody articulated it very well recently saying who you have around you can really change things on the offensive line.

McGovern is destined for an even better year with a talented guard combination lining up on both sides of him (Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker). If both Mekhi Becton and George Fant can stay healthy, this offensive line could be the anchor of a really good Jets offense.

It has been a long time since anyone could say that with any level of confidence.

