Massive $24 Million Jets Weapon Joining Zach Wilson for Workout

Tight End University will be hosting its second straight summit in 2022.

This special event hosted by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen is designed to help other tight ends hone their crafts ahead of the NFL season.

On Wednesday, June 8 we found out that another member of the New York Jets will be heading down to get some extra work in.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Breaking News

Play

🚨 Exclusive interview w/ Jets TE Tyler Conklin: talking OTAs, Zach Wilson, & nicknames 🚨 Boy Green was joined by New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin to talk about his football camp, budding chemistry with QB Zach Wilson, & nicknames! Make sure you like the video + hit subscribe & visit the official Boy Green merch store: my-store-11201970.creator-spring.com/ The thumbnail photo is courtesy of the New York Jets' official… 2022-06-08T23:13:49Z

During an exclusive interview on Boy Green’s YouTube channel, tight end Tyler Conklin revealed that teammate CJ Uzomah would be heading down to TEU:

“You know I’ve talked to CJ a lot about it (TEU) because I’m pretty sure he went last year. I’m pretty sure he will be there this year. I’m excited we are going to have three Jets down there and I don’t know if the news came out yet but I’m pretty positive he is going. I think it’ll be a fun experience I’ve never been down to Nashville so it’ll be cool to get out there.”

The official Twitter account for Tight End University has not yet made an official announcement that Uzomah is attending, but Conklin was able to break the news on the show.

He will now join Conklin and quarterback Zach Wilson at the second annual TEU. Conklin and Uzomah both signed with Gang Green during free agency for a combined $45 million.

This will be a three-day event from June 22 through 24 in Nashville specifically at Vanderbilt University.

You can listen to the full exclusive interview with Jets tight end Tyler Conklin by clicking this link. Make sure you give the video a thumbs up and hit the subscribe button for more amazing Jets content.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Talented Jets Playmaker ‘Limped off’ Field During Practice: Report