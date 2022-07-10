Things may be quiet on the NFL front as teams wait to report to training camp at the end of the month.

However the same can’t be said for the dating life of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Oh Wow

Play

Video Video related to jets staffer takes shot at zach wilson’s ex-roommate amid dating drama 2022-07-10T14:30:17-04:00

So here’s the story: Wilson broke up with his longtime girlfriend Abby Gile near the beginning of the 2022 calendar. They both scrubbed each other from their Instagram accounts and seemingly moved on.

Gile then turned around and started dating Wilson’s former teammate and ex-roommate Dax Milne who currently plays for the Washington Commanders.

Once fans realized what had transpired they jumped over to the latest photo of the two on Instagram and started blowing Gile up about it. She responded to one of the commenters who said she was a “homie hopper” by accusing Wilson of “sleeping with his mom’s best friend.”

it brings me no joy to report that…….. Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. pic.twitter.com/0bjqxj7cnz — bo (tonesetter) 🧳 (@tezah__) July 10, 2022

That started a firestorm on social media that featured the Jets’ season equipment manager Joe McMahon who has worked for the team since 2019 to take a shot at Milne:

“I don’t know what’s going to be the bigger joke this relationship or your NFL career.”

Love how the Jets equipment manager threw in this amazing dig 😂 pic.twitter.com/PlVVeTQLuH — Erika (@emesola) July 10, 2022

Milne and Wilson were teammates for their three years of college football from 2018 through 2021. In their final season of college football together they both had career seasons.

Milne registered 70 receptions for 1,188 receiving yards and secured eight touchdowns. While Wilson put together a career year:

33 touchdowns to just three interceptions

3,692 passing yards

73.5 percent completion percentage

Wilson ended up being the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL draft. Milne went much later being selected with the No. 258 overall pick in the seventh round of that same class by the Washington Commanders.

Best Reactions From the Internet

Play

Jets are MASSIVE winners of Sam Darnold deal after Baker Mayfield trade Boy Green hops on for another episode of The Jets Zone to explain why the New York Jets are MAJOR winners from the Sam Darnold deal, especially after Baker Mayfield just got traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, and check out the official Boy… 2022-07-07T07:45:36Z

At this point, the accusations by Gile that Wilson was “sleeping” with his mom’s best friend are unsubstantiated by anyone credible.

Even with that being the case, social media has still gone wild on social media with some intense reactions from it all.

Dax Milne broke bro code and can never be forgiven for that. It really be your own people… 🐍 — Erika (@emesola) July 10, 2022

Erika said that Milne “broke bro code” and can never be forgiven for dating his best friend’s ex-girlfriend.

Wilson earned himself the infamous Joe Namath photo edit on social media with all the rumors on Twitter.

The uSTADIUM app posts are too much 😂 pic.twitter.com/sAB5n43pK8 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) July 10, 2022

uStadium got in on the fun using an out-of-context photo of Wilson with Michael Carter that somehow fits the bill.

Zach Wilson took TWO BYU cheerleaders to his high school senior prom. You should already know how he’s comin — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) July 10, 2022

It seems Wilson’s reputation has preceded him based on his high school track record when he took two BYU cheerleaders to his senior prom.

I’m all in on Zach Wilson. Took 2 BYU cheerleaders to prom. 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/ik0LW99XBd — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) April 30, 2021

Some people have argued on Twitter that this could have a real impact on the football field this season. So much so that Bet Online asked Twitter whether or not they should “post Zach Wilson’s MVP odds” for the upcoming season.

Should we post Zach Wilson MVP odds? https://t.co/a8deUGxb8A — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 10, 2022

It didn’t take long for a fan to jump on those odds by placing a $50 dollar wager at +13,000 odds that Wilson will win the regular-season MVP award. If his bet is correct NYJ Mike will take home $6,550 bucks.

Nice of DraftKings to give out free Money pic.twitter.com/sbKDyTTrZ6 — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) July 10, 2022

It would seem that Wilson has always been about that life according to this tweet from The Jet Press.

Zach Wilson has always been about that Cougar life pic.twitter.com/ZK1ViLAVzM — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) July 10, 2022

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Named a ‘Midseason Trade Partner’ for $137.5 Million NFC QB