Jets Star Recruits $65 Million WR, Trade Talks Could ‘Move Fast’

It could be time for this star wide receiver to come on home — to the AFC east that is.

Los Angeles Rams’ two-time 1,000-yard receiver and former Buffalo Bills rival Robert Woods could be available via trade, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

After signing Allen Robinson today, the Rams begin receiving calls about the availability of WR Robert Woods, who is now a prime trade candidate, per league sources. Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

He tweeted on March 17: "After signing Allen Robinson today, the Rams begin receiving calls about the availability of WR Robert Woods, who is now a prime trade candidate, per league sources. Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp."

Based on the fact that the New York Jets have been open about their need at WR1, fans immediately began speculating about a Woods acquisition. Then on March 18, an ex-teammate of the playmaker decided to join the party.

JFM Pitches Woods to Come to NYC

After SNY analyst and former NYJ defensive lineman Leger Douzable tweeted out some support for Woods, pass rusher John Franklin-Myers offered his opinion, since the two played together in L.A.

One of the best players I’ve played with!! https://t.co/Q92f1p73fQ — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) March 18, 2022



Douzable: “People be sleep on my guy [Robert Woods] hands down one of the best all-around receivers in the NFL.”

Franklin-Myers: "One of the best players I've played with!!"

Hold on, that wasn’t the pitch! JFM decided to take things one step further after realizing the Jets could make sense as a landing spot for the former teammate.

In a separate tweet, the defensive end wrote: “@robertwoods I miss you, NY is a beautiful place FYI.”

@robertwoods I miss you, NY is a beautiful place FYI 😅 — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) March 18, 2022

As you can imagine, this simple social media interaction from JFM threw gasoline on the brewing trade fire that would send Woods to the Jets.

Jets Experts Weigh in on Potential of Woods Deal

The NYJ trade speculation heightened after beat reporter Connor Hughes voiced an intriguing free agency trend on March 17.

Story on contract details of FA signed by the #Jets (ones filed to NFLPA) filed. Trend on ALL deals 2+ years: The big cap hits are pushed toward 2023, not 2022. What that means: Jets have positioned themselves where if they want to add a big cap number this year … they can — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 17, 2022

“Trend on ALL deals 2+ years: The big cap hits are pushed toward 2023, not 2022,” explained The Athletic’s NYJ reporter. “What that means: Jets have positioned themselves where if they want to add a big cap number this year … they can.”

In other words, the Jets could be open for business via trade, and GM Joe Douglas appears to be freeing up space to land a big contract that could help this franchise right away. Woods would fit that mold.

The wide receiver signed a $65 million extension in 2020 and although his 2022 cap hit is high ($15.7 M), he’s not owed any guaranteed money from this point on. That means if this acquisition were to fail, you could simply pull the plug after a year and eat $2.2 M in dead cap.

Jets X-Factor co-owner Michael Nania noted this as well while arguing in favor of Woods.

Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe if Woods were traded the Rams would take on the $8.6M of his remaining prorated bonus, leaving the new team with no guaranteed money. So the risk would be low – you could cut him after 2022 with 0 dead money if it doesn't work out pic.twitter.com/MPMrWijf1U — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 18, 2022

He stated: "Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe if Woods were traded the Rams would take on the $8.6M of his remaining prorated bonus, leaving the new team with no guaranteed money. So the risk would be low – you could cut him after 2022 with 0 dead money if it doesn't work out."

Nania was not wrong, to clarify. He added: "On Sunday, Woods will receive a $3.5M roster bonus and his $10M base salary becomes guaranteed. So this is going to move fast."

On Sunday, Woods will receive a $3.5M roster bonus and his $10M base salary becomes guaranteed. So this is going to move fast. — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 18, 2022

During an exclusive interview with Heavy on Jets’ very own reporter Paul Esden Jr. on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green” on The Score 1260, national scout Russell Brown of Cover 1 detailed what Woods should cost.

The price would be somewhere in the Amari Cooper range, per Brown, and should be no higher than a third-round pick. Remember, Cooper only cost the Cleveland Browns a fifth-rounder and a sixth-round swap.

I asked the well-sourced NFL news site uSTADIUM if they’d heard anything about the potential of a Woods deal this morning, before JFM’s recruitment pitch.

Haven’t Mike. My opinion – not a move for them right now. Doesn’t really move the needle. Risky. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 18, 2022

They answered: "Haven't Mike. My opinion – not a move for them right now. Doesn't really move the needle. Risky."

