Ex-NYC Host Sends Strong Message to Jets Coaching Staff

Head coach Robert Saleh and the majority of the New York Jets coaches have really turned a corner in the eyes of many skeptics in 2022. After all, Gang Green has managed a 5-3 record with injuries during the “tougher half” of their schedule.

Having said that, the jury is still out on offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur — who came to New York attached at the hip of Saleh based on years of friendship and time spent working together. Zach Wilson has taken a ton of heat this week after Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots added to their win streak at MetLife Stadium, but one could argue that the Jets OC should share some of the blame.

It’s been another up-and-down season for LaFleur’s NYJ offense which appears to change its identity on a weekly basis. Without Breece Hall, for example, the Jets went back to a pass-heavy approach letting loose 41 attempts compared to 14 designed hand-offs.

All this despite a first-half lead and a struggling quarterback. Well, not everyone was so quick to absolve LaFleur after the game.

Jets Superfan Joe Benigno Sends Message to Mike LaFleur

As we’ve mentioned in the past, former WFAN radio host and diehard Jets fan Joe Benigno joins the current midday show — Tiki & Tierney — every Monday following the game. This week, the NYC media personality was surprisingly measured when it came to Wilson, focusing his energy on LaFleur instead.

“We could talk about the horrible coaching,” Benigno voiced while going through a list of critical non-QB errors the Jets made against the Patriots. “Mike LaFleur, who’s a terrible offensive coordinator.”

“15 runs in this game yesterday?” Benigno questioned incredulously, including one Wilson scramble in that count. “Second-and-three and they’re throwing [the ball] — [LaFleur] can’t wait for this kid to start chucking the ball around. Run the damn ball,” he stated emphatically.

The message from Joe B. was pretty clear, but in case LaFleur or Saleh misinterpreted it, he was even more direct later in the guest spot.

“Let me say this,” he began, “if Zach Wilson’s the quarterback and he’s going to be the quarterback the rest of the year, then they have to change their approach on how they’re running the offense with this kid. I’ve said this a million times, there should be designed runs for him. Every young quarterback in the league runs — I don’t want to hear he’s gonna get hurt. Whether it’s Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, you name the guy. Every one of these guys runs the football and they have designed runs for them.”

When Mike LaFleur Deviates, Zach Wilson & Jets Look Lost

The Jets have done a lot more running the football during their recent wins, not just in 2022 but last year as well. Against Jacksonville, Wilson helped spearhead a ground attack that KO’ed the Jaguars. This season, Hall was the straw that stirred the drink before his injury.

The recipe is obvious, so why is LaFleur so quick to throw it out at the first sign of trouble?

“You can’t dispute the kid had a terrible game,” Benigno concluded later, “but they have to play a conservative offense [with Wilson], they have to run the ball, they have to force-feed the run.”

At least until the second-year quarterback takes the next step, Benigno’s message to LaFleur is on the money. Run the ball, utilize your playmakers on screens and designed runs, and accumulate more yards after the catch.

Elijah Moore received 10 snaps and zero targets in Week 8. Denzel Mims only got three targets. No receiver was handed the ball behind the line of scrimmage — a move the Jets have had a ton of success with under LaFleur.

LaFleur and the Jets front office drafted Wilson to operate this offense, partly because they felt he was the perfect fit for their system. If he fails in New York, it’s on the coaching just as much as it’s on the quarterback and that includes Saleh. The HC may not be an offensive guy but the entire roster is supposed to fall under his jurisdiction — that cannot exclude LaFleur and QB coach Rob Calabrese.