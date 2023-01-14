Jets ‘Doing Homework’ on Former Highly Touted Championship Coach

The New York Jets are leaving no stone unturned as it pertains to their coaching search.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared on Twitter that Buffalo Bills quarterback coach Joe Brady is a person of interest for Gang Green. He said that the Jets are “doing their homework on him.”

Joe Brady Was Once a Highly Sought After Coach

Joe Brady has had a roller coaster ride through the coaching ranks and he is only 33 years of age.

He officially started his coaching career back in 2013 as a linebacker coach with William & Mary. After two years there he served as a graduate assistant with a much larger program in Penn State.

That is when the young man made a massive leap to the NFL level as an offensive assistant for two seasons with the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

After being introduced to the New Orleans market, Brady joined the LSU Football program in 2019 in a variety of roles. He was listed as the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach for that season.

That season ended up being the best in program history with a national championship win, a 15-0 season, and the official introduction of Joe Burrow to the rest of the planet.

He planned on staying at LSU after that magical season signing a three-year deal to stay but the allure of returning to the NFL with a better title successfully lured him away.

Matt Rhule ended up hiring Brady as his new offensive coordinator.

After one season at the helm, Brady almost overnight went from a graduate assistant in college to a legitimate head coaching candidate, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

As fast and bright as his flame appeared, he was fired in 2021 by the Panthers the next season.

After a handful of weeks in the unemployment line, Brady ultimately landed with the Buffalo Bills as their quarterback coach in February of 2022.

Joe Brady Hire Would Be Similar to Mike LaFleur Situation With Jets

The only major difference between Joe Brady and fired Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is a few morsels of history.

Brady has two years of experience as an OC, LaFleur had never served in that role prior to being hired by the Jets.

Brady is actually a few years younger than LaFleur. Joe also has a championship ring around his finger for his contributions to the LSU Football program.

However, the fear from the fanbase with this potential hiring of a hotshot young coach is the lack of experience.

Brady just completed (still technically completing with the Buffalo Bills alive in the playoffs) his 10th season coaching football.

He only has five years of professional experience at the NFL level: two years as an assistant, two years as a coordinator, and another year as a positional coach.

That doesn’t mean he can’t do the job, it just means he lacks a long proven track record of success.

After watching the LaFleur experiment crash and burn, there might be some hesitation at multiple levels of the organization with another dart throw.

Especially considering that head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas’ lives with the Jets could very much be at stake pending the results of the 2023 season.