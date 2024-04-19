Joe Douglas Strongly Responds to Aaron Rodgers Jets Anniversary

The New York Jets pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in April of 2023.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, general manager Joe Douglas was asked to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the deal.

“We don’t have a second-round pick this year and if I had the choice of having the second-round pick or not having Aaron, I would take Aaron 15 times out of 10,” Douglas strongly responded.

“Obviously the injury was devastating for all of us but we are so excited to have him [as] part of this franchise. Just the leadership he brings, I’ve talked about it, you guys are probably sick of me saying it but him connecting with his teammates, his presence in the building, he’s a great guy. I have really enjoyed getting to know him as a man and spending time with him. I’m excited about this year,” Douglas said.

"We don't have a second round pick this year & if I had the choice of having the second round pick or not having Aaron, I would take Aaron 15 times out of…"

Rodgers Reported for the Start of Voluntary Jets Workouts

On Monday, April 15 the Jets started voluntary workouts which is the first phase of the NFL offseason.

Rodgers reported for duty and Adam Schefter of ESPN said on “NFL Live” that “All signs point to him being ready for the start of the season.” The veteran quarterback tore his Achilles during the 2023 season opener versus the Buffalo Bills.

He ended up missing the entire season.

After arriving Rodgers took to Instagram to post a simple message saying, “Year 20.” The former California product originally entered the NFL as the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft.

The upcoming 2024 campaign will mark season No. 20 for Rodgers in the NFL.

As Rodgers walked into the facility he didn’t appear to have any brace or extra padding on his ankle. The Jets social media team released several clips of Rodgers warming up with some passes to some of his teammates including star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Garrett Wilson connection with the TD audio from the preseason game. We are going to see A LOT of this in 2024 baby!

He was also captured working out in the team facilities and working out on the practice field.

If Rodgers Goes Down Again, the Jets Are Prepared

“Oh, it’s great. For him [Rodgers] to come back now, early, just his presence is great,” Douglas said. “Just seeing him interact with Sauce [Gardner], Garrett [Wilson], Breece [Hall], Will [McDonald], and all the guys on the team it’s great having him back.”

"Oh, it's great. For him [Rodgers] to come back now, early, just his presence is great," Douglas said. "Just seeing him interact with Sauce [Gardner], Garrett [Wilson], Breece [Hall], Will [McDonald], and all the guys on the team it's great having him back."

JD is excited for the upcoming season and he should be. Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and when healthy has been a dynamic force.

This entire 2024 Jets season hinges on the health of several key players. Most notably Rodgers.

However, if he’s unable to stay on the field, the Jets have a much better contingency plan this season.

New York made it a priority to add a quality backup quarterback this offseason.

The Jets added Tyrod Taylor on a two-year $12 million contract. Taylor, 34, has played in the league for over a decade.

During that period, he has appeared in 92 games and has made 58 starts. If Rodgers is lost for the season again, the Jets’ title hopes likely die. Although if he only misses a handful of games, Taylor is more than capable of holding down the fort.

Rodgers is 40 years of age and he will turn 41 in December. It is more likely than not that he will miss time at some point during season No. 20 for him. Every game is critical for a Jets team that hasn’t made the playoffs since the year 2011.

Taylor provides a very necessary insurance policy at the game’s most important position.