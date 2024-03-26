Jets’ Joe Douglas Admits to $15 Million ‘Mistake’ in Free Agency

It isn’t very often that you hear NFL general managers admit to making a mistake.

However, a brutally honest New York Jets GM Joe Douglas did exactly that when speaking to senior team reporter Eric Allen at the Annual League Meeting.

“Big Mo [Morgan Moses], I think letting Mo walk was a huge mistake. So the opportunity to bring him back… he’s such a calming presence on the line. He is such a solid person and a consistent performer at right tackle. Just having him lock down the right tackle spot,” Douglas said.

Moses originally joined the Jets as a late free-agent pickup in 2021. After playing a season for the green and white, the team let him walk as an unrestricted free agent. He ended up joining the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year deal for $15 million in 2022.

This offseason the Jets re-acquired him via trade from the Ravens. New York swapped fourth-round draft choices and sent Baltimore a 2024 sixth-rounder to complete the deal.

Moses Has a Strong Affinity for the Jets

Candidly Moses revealed that he never wanted to leave the Jets after only one season. However, the business side took over and he had no choice.

“When I came here I had just got released from Washington in May or June or something like that. I was coming off abductor repair surgery so I wasn’t really 100% & I knew that but I was just like look man this is an opportunity to go somewhere where you can just restart your story. Obviously, that story got cut a little shorter than I wanted it to, but I’ve always been a fan [of the Jets] from afar,” Moses explained to Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot.

“Just being able to be here in this atmosphere. The one thing that I’ve always missed is running out of that tunnel and hearing that Jets chant. Just seeing the fans, the diehard fans that come out there every day and give it [their] all. All they want to do is have the opportunity to win.”

Moses 2023 Ravens Season Explained

Moses, 33, only appeared in 14 games this past season. That is the fewest amount of games he has played in a single season since he was a rookie back in 2014.

In addition to the amount of games, Moses also didn’t play every snap. He was involved in a rotation at offensive tackle with the Ravens which restricted him to only 84% of the offensive snaps.

So what gives?

Moses revealed during his media availability that he tore his pec in Week 4 and decided to play the entire season with it.

“I played the whole season with it and just learned how to manage through it and everything like that. I had surgery about six weeks ago but I’m feeling great, I’m moving around, I’m working out, and getting back in shape,” Moses said. “So I look forward to having two arms this year.”

Moses confirmed to the media that he “100%” plans to be ready for training camp in the summer.