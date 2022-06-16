Jets Have ‘Clear QB2’ Behind Zach Wilson: Report

Ever since the New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall, it’s only natural that the fanbase has looked to him as the next potential “savior” of the franchise — right?

Not exactly. Of course, the majority of supporters do look to Wilson but there have been a few unusual divides over the past year and a half.

Last summer, there was the veteran quarterback camp that wanted the Jets to bring in a true backup that could start Week 1 while Wilson watched. This may have been a decent idea in hindsight but it never came to fruition until the rookie got injured.

That’s when the franchise reacquired Joe Flacco — Sam Darnold’s former QB2 — but it was also the beginning of Mike White fever. Having said all that, the quarterback conversation is never as straightforward as it seems at One Jets Drive, but it does appear a favorite is emerging in the battle to backup Wilson in 2022.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Flacco Dubbed as ‘Clear QB2’

After the second day of Jets minicamp, veteran beat reporter Rich Cimini (ESPN) dropped some “observations” on Twitter and one involved the backup quarterback role.

Some observations from minicamp Day 2 (final day). #Jets pic.twitter.com/RcuAHGBFcm — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 15, 2022

“In case you’re wondering, Joe Flacco is the clear QB2,” Cimini wrote, “and he looked good.”

It was a brief comment, but a definitive one. Based on our research, it also seems accurate.

Flacco bomb. Deep touchdown to Braxton Berrios in 7-on-7. Right over Riley’s head and into Berrios’ hands. Great throw. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 1, 2022

Flacco makes the Twitter highlights almost every day of practice while White has been up and down, with some positive mentions and some negative ones. There was the “Flacco bomb” to Braxton Berrios on June 1, or the growing camp connection with Denzel Mims.

Denzel Mims sighting: Long grab down left sideline from Flacco. Looks like he beat Hardee #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 9, 2022

Denzel Mims also has a couple catches working with Flacco and White. He made a tough, leaping catch in traffic down the left side — and got some love from his offensive teammates. #Jets — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) June 15, 2022

The former Super Bowl MVP even threw a “laser” to tight end Kenny Yeboah toward the beginning of OTAs.

Joe Flacco just threw a laser to Kenny Yeboah for a long gain — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) June 1, 2022

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Is There a Third-String Role in 2022?

Not only is Flacco outplaying White — you also must take the mentor factor into account. Although the grizzled gunslinger didn’t seem like he preferred to be a teacher when he first arrived, he quickly became one. So much so that after a second-half rebound, Wilson gave his “work dad” Flacco a glowing review.

So what does this all mean for White? — Who had become the man of the hour in New York after a historic Halloween victory. In all honesty, a bad training camp could spell the end of his Jets career.

Moffatt picked off Mike White in 7-on-7. Bad pass — high for Coleman — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 1, 2022

It’s hard to see the Green & White rostering three quarterbacks in 2022 after the influx of talent this offseason. If White doesn’t win the QB2 job, it’ll be tough to justify keeping him and there’s no way he would clear waivers after 2021.

Someone would take a chance on that Cincinnati Bengals win alone, even if the rest was hit-or-miss. So, will the Jets attempt to trade White before it gets to that point?

Mike White just made a throw that was one of the best I’ve ever seen from him to DJ Montgomery — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) June 8, 2022

They might, but it will come down to how well White plays this summer. If he showcases some more potential — but not enough to unseat Flacco — you could see a scenario where Joe Douglas flips him for a draft pick in August.

At the end of the day, White’s still an asset for the moment, but Wilson’s success could quickly make him an afterthought in this fast-paced league.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!