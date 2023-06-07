Jets Connected to Immediate Starter in Projected Trade Talks: Analyst

The New York Jets might have to get aggressive to fill a void on its roster.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen recently projected deals for players that have requested trades this offseason. One potential move could include Gang Green trading for Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams.

“The Jets didn’t land one of the top offensive tackle prospects in April’s draft, a trade for Williams would make sense, especially if it costs only a midround pick in next year’s draft to get a deal over the line,” Bowen explained in a column that was posted on June 1.

“The 2019 first-round pick could challenge Mekhi Becton on the left side or start immediately at right tackle, solidifying the edge for new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Plus, if he plays well, he could land a big extension.”

The Jets Can’t Have Enough Offensive Linemen in 2023

Williams is only 25 years of age and he originally entered the NFL back in 2019 as the No. 11 overall pick in the first round.

The former Alabama product dealt with a lot of injuries early in his football career.

Williams missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a combination of ailments. Then in 2020, he missed an additional six games due to more injuries.

However recently his health has taken a positive turn for the better. Over the last two seasons, Williams has started 32 out of 34 possible games.

Williams is entering the last year of his rookie contract for $12.6 million. However, he requested a trade from the Bengals back in March after they signed free-agent offensive tackle Orlando Brown to a record-breaking $64 million deal.

He is looking for a fresh start and the Jets could provide him exactly what he desires in 2023.

Jets Might Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Earlier this offseason Mekhi Becton made it clear on social media that he wants to be a left tackle in 2023.

Head coach Robert Saleh’s latest comments to the media on Tuesday, June 6 suggest that the big man might not get a chance to compete for it.

In theory, the two guys competing for the left tackle and right tackle jobs respectively are Becton and veteran Duane Brown.

The problem is Brown hasn’t played the right tackle position since college. With that thought in mind, Saleh was asked if it was realistic that the veteran in year No. 17 could hop over to the right side.

Saleh candidly said that he has a feeling that Duane will be a “hard out” at left tackle. When asked for clarity from a reporter what he meant Saleh responded, “he’s going to be hard to push out the door.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh was asked if it’s realistic that Duane Brown could play RT in 2023 considering he hasn’t played the position since college, ‘I have a feeling Duane will be a hard out’ [at left tackle] + @Connor_J_Hughes asked for clarity on that, ‘he’s going to be hard to… pic.twitter.com/yHIuiMXQsG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 6, 2023

Additionally, Saleh said “obviously” Duane is very comfortable at left tackle and said there are guys on the roster that can play “right and left” [cough, cough Mekhi Becton?]

The coach said it as bluntly as he was able to without actually saying it. Duane Brown is going to be the starting left tackle and Becton will have a chance to compete for the right tackle spot.

Becton in a long-ranging interview with Newsday said he doesn’t want to play right tackle and blamed the coaching staff last year for misplacing him at RT which caused his injury.

If Brown is really penciled in as the starter on the left side, that could create a very volatile situation with Becton in camp.

One way the Jets can protect themselves in that potential scenario is trading for a guy like Wiliams from the Bengals. He isn’t a perfect player by any means, but he is a wildly experienced player.

Bowen believes he could compete for the blindside gig or be an immediate starter at right tackle. The more options for the Jets, the better. Gang Green has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and they can’t afford any offensive line issues or it could end its season before it ever has a chance to begin.