The New York Jets are dealing with another key injury.

On Wednesday, September 14 Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh revealed that team leader and starting safety Jordan Whitehead wouldn’t practice because of an “ankle injury.”

Although it appears more serious than simply missing a single practice.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Jordan Whitehead Is Now Week-to-Week

Play

Video Video related to jets lose team leader to surprising injury 2022-09-14T12:48:25-04:00

Earlier on Wednesday, September 14, the Jets made a flurry of roster moves including promoting veteran safety Will Parks to the active roster.

Most assumed on social media that it indicated a possible lineup change with Lamarcus Joyner performing so poorly versus the Baltimore Ravens.

However, after the Saleh presser, we discovered it was because of the uncertainty regarding Whitehead’s status moving forward.

“Yeah, he’s definitely questionable for Sunday.”

When asked a follow-up by a reporter on what that means Saleh responded, “no it’s not a [long-term thing], it’s a week-to-week thing at best.”

Connor Hughes of SNY says it sounds like Whitehead won’t play versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 based on Saleh’s comments.

It does not sound like Jordan Whitehead will play on Sunday. He’s week-to-week, which is why Will Parks was called up #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 14, 2022

This Could Be Really Bad News

Play

Video Video related to jets lose team leader to surprising injury 2022-09-14T12:48:25-04:00

With Whitehead likely out of the picture, Parks will now be called upon to step up to the plate.

The veteran burst onto the scene late in the year last season and showed some real chutzpah. He was able to parlay that into a nice run with the Jets this offseason before he was cut ahead of final roster cuts.

Parks was brought back on the practice squad and makes you feel okay on the backend of the defense. However, he just isn’t Whitehead.

The 25-year-old just joined the team this offseason but was able to quickly establish himself as one of the leaders of this club.

He was the stabilizing force at the safety position and is heralded as one of the best tacklers in football.

Now the Jets will have to hope Parks and Joyner can hold things down in his absence.

How bad was Joyner in Week 1?

According to Pro Football Focus, he had the lowest grade of any defensive back in the entire league in Week 1. As The Jet Press pointed out on Twitter that was the worst mark of any member of the secondary including all corners and safeties.

Lamarcus Joyner’s 29.9 PFF grade was the lowest of any defensive back in the NFL in Week 1. Worst among all safeties and cornerbacks. Nightmare game for Joyner. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) September 12, 2022

While Parks was sitting on the sideline as an inactive member of the practice squad.

Fortunately, the Jets aren’t playing Patrick Mahomes this week, thankfully, and instead will face journeyman backup, Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett is 1-0 as a starter after beating the Carolina Panthers. Although it’s worth noting wins isn’t a quarterback stat.

A stat that is related to the quarterback is passing yards and Brissett was able to muster 147 yards in the season opener.

That lowly output ranked 30th in the NFL only ahead of Dak Prescott who got injured, Justin Fields who was involved in a rainout, and Cooper Rush who replaced Prescott in that game.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: 14-Year Vet, Ex-Jets QB Floated as Replacement for $160 Million Star