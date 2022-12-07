Bills QB Josh Allen Sends Odd Message to Jets Ahead of Rematch

On Sunday, December 11 we’ll have a rematch between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.

Back on Sunday, November 6, Gang Green got the best of that first matchup winning 20-17. This time around they’ll have a chance to sweep Buffalo for the first time since 2016.

However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared on Kyle Brandt’s Basement and said, “it’s hard to beat teams twice”:

“You know it’s hard to beat teams in this league, it’s hard to beat them twice. Obviously, we’re playing at home in a division game. This is one we have to have and we understand that. Coach Sean McDermott preaches that all the time: you have to win at home and you have to win your division games. This kind of falls into both of those categories.”

#Bills QB Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) said the mini-bye from #TNF allowed them to get a ‘jump-start’ on the #Jets gameplan + ‘it’s hard to beat teams twice’ 🧐 + ‘their defense is playing at such a high level right now’: 🎥 @KBBasement #TakeFlight #BillsMafia @KyleBrandt pic.twitter.com/uBzp0059lr — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 7, 2022

Josh Allen Shares Some Details Ahead of Jets-Bills

It is true, it’s hard to sweep teams in the National Football League. However, it was a very odd comment to make unprompted.

The Bills need to worry less about the Jets potentially sweeping and more about Buffalo potentially holding serve to make this an even split this year.

Allen also shared some other details like the scheduling quirk that provided the Bills a “mini-bye” because they last played on Thursday Night Football.

“We’ve got to put together a great gameplan and I know coach Ken Dorsey has been working on it hard these last few days. [Defintiley] having the mini-bye week allowed us to get a jump-start on them.”

Peter King of NBC pointed out that both the Minnesota Vikings and Bills had a unique advantage over the Jets. Each team got 10 days of preparation ahead of their matchups versus the Jets who had normal prep time.

In other words, saying the Jets have to play really good teams and more rested teams which King described as something that would “bug” him if he was a part of the Jets organization.

.@peter_king pointed out scheduling quirk against #Jets: "It would bug me. NY plays regular-rest road games #SKOL + #BillsMafia next 2 Sundays. #Vikings & #Bills have 10 days rest. Once, okay. Twice? In a row? NYJ is playing not only better teams but more rested teams." — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 29, 2022

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.