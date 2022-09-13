14-Year Vet, Ex-Jets QB Floated as Replacement for $160 Million Star

The New York Jets are dealing with an array of quarterback issues already after the first week of the 2022 season.

Zach Wilson is still being nursed back to health after a scary injury and his replacement Joe Flacco looked unimpressive versus the Baltimore Ravens.

However, a former Gang Green backup is buzzing in some NFL circles this weekend after a devastating quarterback injury.

Josh Johnson Jumping Back Into the Headlines

On Sunday Night Football the Dallas Cowboys lost their star $160 million quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury.

Depending on the report you read the talented passer is expected to miss anywhere from four to eight weeks. Not exactly ideal news for a team that has lofty aspirations.

That has led several people on the internet to explore the available options for the Cowboys to consider in the meantime.

Eric Edholm of NFL dot com suggested two former Jets quarterbacks as potential replacement choices.

The first is Josh Johnson who was most recently with the green and white last season. He spent four months on the Jets roster and ended up appearing in three different contests:

64.4 percent completion percentage

Three touchdowns

334 passing yards

Although in December the Baltimore Ravens stole Johnson off of their practice squad. Once we got to the offseason, Johnson ended up joining the Denver Broncos and was with them throughout the offseason.

He didn’t make it through the final roster cuts but was immediately brought back on the practice squad.

Johnson is a savvy veteran that has been around the block. If he signed with the Cowboys that would be his 15th different NFL squad he has suited up for. Just incredible.

The Return of Ryan Fitzpatrick?

The other former Jets quarterback that Edholm mentioned as a potential temporary replacement option is none other than Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Now technically speaking he retired back during the summer, “but would anyone be stunned if the Cowboys put in a call — and if Fitzmagic answered gleefully?”

“Fitzpatrick turns 40 during Thanksgiving week. While he’s still involved in the pro game, as a part of Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast coverage, he might be completely at peace with his decision to hang ’em up,” said Edholm in his column. “But if there’s ever someone who could hop off the couch (or out of the analyst chair) to throw a sidewinding, no-look bomb for a touchdown, it’s probably the bearded wonder. What a story that would be if it came to pass.”

While his tenure with the Jets didn’t end great, Fitzpatrick still delivered one of the most prolific passing seasons in franchise history.

In all honesty, he would be the perfect man for the job in Dallas. You can tell he still has that football itch and this would be the perfect opportunity to push that sun back into the sky one more time in 2022 on a talented Cowboys team.

