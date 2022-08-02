The New York Jets are continuing to explore creative ways to maximize the talent on their roster.

One way to do that is by making players change positions and experiment with what works and what doesn’t.

Gang Green did exactly that this offseason with a very intriguing prospect.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A+ for Creativity

Play

Video Video related to jets confirm position change for veteran defender 2022-08-02T15:09:47-04:00

After practice on Tuesday, August, 2 Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed that they have converted Kai Nacua from safety to linebacker:

“Yeah (in response to whether he is a linebacker now), this is new for him. They are an athletic group and safeties have to play in the box anyway. They are transitioning well and they have done a good job in pads.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they converted Kai Nacua (@KaiNacua) S ➡️ LB + when talking about converted LBs said they call Jamien Sherwood (@JamienSherwood) ‘Florham Park Strangler’, ‘he has long arms & when he gets his paws on you it’s over’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/WVNt3FqzwR — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 2, 2022

Nacua is a 27-year-old free safety that is now making the transition to linebacker. This is something Saleh has been experimenting with since becoming head coach. Last year he drafted two defensive backs on the third day of the draft and immediately converted them into linebackers.

The former undrafted free agent has a much better shot at making the roster as a linebacker than he would have as a safety. So this is good news for the former BYU product who has been constantly on the move since entering the NFL.

The Jets are his sixth different NFL team since 2017. Nacua has a chance to stick around, if not on the 53-man roster, definitely on the expanded practice squad.

A Brand New Nickname

Play

Video Video related to jets confirm position change for veteran defender 2022-08-02T15:09:47-04:00

In that same breath that he revealed the Nacua news, Saleh started talking about the other converted linebackers on his roster.

When former fourth-round pick Jamien Sherwood came up, he revealed that his nickname among the coaching staff is actually the “Florham Park Strangler”:

“We have a little nickname for Sherwood he is the Florham Park Strangler. He has these long arms and when he gets his paws on you, it’s over.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they converted Kai Nacua (@KaiNacua) S ➡️ LB + when talking about converted LBs said they call Jamien Sherwood (@JamienSherwood) ‘Florham Park Strangler’, ‘he has long arms & when he gets his paws on you it’s over’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/WVNt3FqzwR — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 2, 2022

The 22-year-old is competing for that third starting linebacker gig and reps in the rotation.

Last season he played in five games and started in four of those contests due to a myriad of injuries at linebacker.

Unfortunately, he missed out on the second half of his season due to a torn Achilles in October. Despite that horrific injury the talented former Jets draft pick has made a remarkable recovery and has been a full participant in training camp.

Coming out of college Sherwood was described as “one of the best tackles that has come out of college football in a long time” according to NFL draft guru Mel Kiper of ESPN.

Jamien Sherwood (@JamienSherwood) is a heat seeking missile out of @AuburnFootball 🔥 🚀 🔥 🚀. @MelKiperESPN called him one of the ‘best tacklers’ that has come out of college football in a long time: 🎥 @nyjets Flight 2021 #Jets pic.twitter.com/sgCizSvMho — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 23, 2021

The former Auburn product was thrown into the fire last year before he was truly ready and made a slew of mistakes. Now after a full offseason he is ready to contribute and learn from his mistakes.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Proposed Jets Trade Sends Pass Catcher to Cowboys Amid Significant Injury