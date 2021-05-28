Stud Jets Free Agent WR Gets Injured During OTAs

The New York Jets experienced quite a scare during voluntary OTAs earlier this week.

Veteran wideout Corey Davis suffered what many believe is a “minor shoulder strain” on Thursday, May 27. Depending on the severity of the strain will determine the potential length of rehab time.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said Davis “went up for a ball and landed on his shoulder.”

The good news is it doesn’t appear serious. Jets team doctors believe Davis will be okay with some rest and relaxation.

Although some noted NFL doctor, James Andrews, will be taking additional looks at the scans on Friday, May 28.

Big Time Money Investment

This offseason for the first time under the Joe Douglas regime, the Jets spent a lot of moolah during free agency.

One of the team’s biggest splurges was at wide receiver when they added Davis on a three-year $37.5 million contract with $27 million of that guaranteed at signing.

With big money comes big expectations.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft never lived up to expectations in Tennessee. He failed to ever record a 1,000-yard season, although he’s coming off a career campaign in 2020.

Davis had a career-high in receptions (65), yards (984), and touchdowns (five). But the Jets aren’t paying the former Western Michigan star for what he did in the past, they’re paying him for what he can do in the future.

Gang Green is hoping 2021 can be the year of ending droughts.

Davis has never eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his career. While the Jets haven’t had a receiver accomplish that feat since 2015 when two players did it: Brandon Marshall (1,502) and Eric Decker (1,027).

It’s the benchmark of relevance for wide receivers in the NFL.

The Jets Are More Prepared for This Than Ever Before

Top-end talent hasn’t been the only problem on 1 Jets Drive. This team has lacked proper depth for well over a decade at wideout.

That changed this offseason:

On top of those proven or highly thought of commodities, the Jets also have a slew of role players:

Lawrence Cager (also got injured at OTAs, the medical staff was evaluating his hamstring)

Jeff Smith

Vyncint Smith

Inevitably injuries are going to happen, it’s the nature of the game. When those happen to the Jets, like this Davis injury (although it doesn’t appear serious this time around), they are and will be prepared for it.

That’s probably one of the main reasons the Jets have resisted the urge to move some of its surplus at the receiver position like Crowder.

You can only play so many wide receivers at any one time on the football field. So in theory it would make sense for the Jets to try to move some of their extra talents to improve another part of the roster.

Although as we’re witnessing here with the Davis injury, it’s not such a bad thing to have additional depth just in case. Especially when you’re trying to support your rookie quarterback Zach Wilson with as much talent as possible.

The great news is this injury isn’t serious, but the better news is the green and white are prepared for it when and if a serious injury comes down the line.