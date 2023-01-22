Jets Set to Interview 4-Time Super Bowl Champ’s Son: Report

The New York Jets weren’t kidding when they discussed casting a wide net for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

On Sunday, January 22 NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero announced on Twitter that the Jets are interviewing Klint Kubiak for that very position.

The #Jets are interviewing Klint Kubiak today for their offensive coordinator job, per source. Kubiak was the #Vikings' OC in 2021 and spent last season with the #Broncos. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2023

A Clear Coaching Kubiak Connection for Jets

Klint Kubiak is the son of legendary coach Gary Kubiak.

Gary has won four combined Super Bowl titles serving as a head coach and an assistant for the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

In 2020 he retired after serving as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

The 61-year-old invested over 37 years of his life when you combine his playing and coaching career at the college and pro levels.

There was a thought that this offseason an NFL team could hire the Kubiak bunch as a package deal with both the father and son coming along for the ride.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the elder Kubiak is expected to stay retired.

He has a relationship with Jets head coach Robert Saleh from their time together with the Houston Texans. If Gary were to come out of retirement he would have the perfect resume for the senior assistant role the Jets are seeking to fill this offseason.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.