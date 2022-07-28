Jets Sign Former $54 Million 27-Year-Old Pro Bowler: Report

The New York Jets have added some critical depth and star power to their linebacking corps.
Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to share on social media that Kwon Alexander has signed a one-year deal to join the green and white.
Big Time Move
The Jets had worked out Alexander ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. There appeared to be mutual interest but Alexander was holding out for better money or a desperate team getting involved due to injury.
Back in early July, Connor Rogers joined my podcast and predicted that there was a really good chance that Alexander would play for the Jets in 2022. Although he said don’t expect it immediately because Alexander is in no rush to join a team until he has to.
That time of course is the first week of training camp and that is exactly how things played out.
The 27-year-old (he will turn 28 prior to the start of the 2022 season) was at one point in time the highest-paid linebacker in football. Back in 2019, he signed a four-year deal worth over $54 million to join the San Francisco 49ers.
That crown lasted all of a couple of days because the Jets would then reset the linebacker market by signing CJ Mosley to an even bigger contract.
Now those two will be united in arms in the linebacking corps. While Alexander in that same breath will be reunited with his old coach Robert Saleh who he spent two year switch from 2019-20.
Perfect Situation
The other part of his prediction that Rogers nailed was Alexander’s contract length. It only takes him through 2022, but it checks off everything for everyone that is involved.
The Jets need more linebacker depth for the 2022 season because beyond their top two guys in Mosley and Quincy Williams, they have a lot of unproven players.
Now with Alexander they have a former Pro Bowler that has proven when healthy he can be a dynamic player.
While on the other side of the coin, a one-year deal allows Alexander to re-establish his market. We said previously he held the crown as the highest paid linebacker in football, perhaps with a bounceback campaign in 2022 he can cash in one more time in his NFL career.
