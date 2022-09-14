49ers, Kyle Shanahan Eyeing 2 Former Jets Players

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was emphatic this offseason when he said the team will have to cut some NFL roster-worthy players.

It is the natural progression of a bad to a good to a hopefully great football team. Over time your talent level should inevitably increase and that should make those roster cuts even more difficult.

The Jets after the final roster cuts had a league-high seven players claimed off of waivers. Now some of those players are earning more opportunities across the NFL.

Tevin Coleman, La’Mical Perine Earn 49ers Workouts

According to the latest notes and quotes from the NFL’s transaction wire, the San Francisco 49ers hosted an array of players for a workout.

Two of the names featured on that list are former Jets running backs.

Tevin Coleman was one of the bigger surprise roster cuts by the Jets. He is a system guy and someone that is intimately familiar with what Gang Green does offensively. However, it appeared that Mike LaFleur and company were more than willing to execute a youth movement.

TC showed a lot more pop in 2021 than people gave him credit for. A super talented player that has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and seemed destined for the bench, but made a ton of plays to carve out a role.

While the other interesting player that earned a workout is former Jets draft pick, La’Mical Perine. He originally joined the league back in 2020 as the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round.

A power-style runner that doesn’t have one in particular trait that stands out but rather can do a lot of different items really solidly.

Both guys know the system with their multiple years with the Jets and are interesting guys to watch.

Jets Running Back Room Is Booming

All of this sudden interest from the 49ers in the running back position is due to some new injury issues.

On Tuesday, September 13 San Francisco officially placed Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve. That knocks him out for a minimum of the next four games.

49ers officially placed RB Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

Although he is expected to miss much more time than that with early prognostications saying eight weeks is the likely timetable after suffering an MCL sprain.

After all of the workouts, the 49ers have seemingly made their decision for the immediate future by adding veteran Marlon Mack to their practice squad.

49ers are signing former Texans’ RB Marlon Mack to their practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

That likely rules things out for Perine and Coleman for now, but both were likely added to San Francisco’s emergency list for the season.

NFL teams typically host workouts to build some relationships with players and to get to know them better. If and when a future injury occurs those players can be on speed-dial for the team.

