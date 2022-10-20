Blockbuster Jets Trade Proposal Delivers $66 Million Asset for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets’ world got rocked on Thursday, October 20 when wide receiver Elijah Moore surprisingly requested a trade.

While it has been widely reported that Gang Green has absolutely no intention of trading away their young star talent, anything can happen.

Jets-Texans Trade Delivers Laremy Tunsil for Elijah Moore

In the wise words of Wrestling Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, “everybody’s got a price.”

The Jets don’t want to trade Moore, but general manager Joe Douglas has mentioned before he will always answer the phone.

One deal that might be too enticing to pass up could come from the Houston Texans.

During a recent podcast interview, Jets insider Will Parkinson floated a blockbuster deal that could feature the Texans sending offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to New York in exchange for Moore.

Tunsil is 28 years old and is considered one of the best offensive linemen in football. He has another year left on his contract that takes him through the 2023 season.

Back in 2020, the former Ole Miss product signed a three-year deal for $66 million.

The Jets have plenty of offensive tackle depth currently but the future beyond this campaign is super murky.

Duane Brown is 37 years old but will be 38 heading into next season. George Fant will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Mekhi Becton is coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries.

With all of those questions, it would make sense to plug in a long-term answer on the blindside to protect Zach Wilson for the present and foreseeable future.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.