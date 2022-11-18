Jets Cut 6-Foot-6 Mauler After Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Reunion

The New York Jets made things official yesterday on November 17, inking 2021 offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a new deal on the practice squad.

Initially, Gang Green did not announce their corresponding move to free up a spot for “LDT,” but they have this morning on November 18. NYJ Communications tweeted out the news, stating: “The Jets have signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the practice squad and released OL Myron Cunningham from the practice squad.”

Short Stay in New York for OT Myron Cunningham

The Jets first signed Cunningham on October 25. The 6-foot-6 blocker profiled as a potential developmental swing tackle after a rash of injuries decimated the position.

Gang Green Nation scouted the 25-year-old as a “big body you can run behind” but a work-in-progress as a pass protector. Cunningham began his NFL career within the Houston Texans organization and was given a look at both left and right tackle. He did not have any experience at guard.

The big-bodied mauler did not impress at the combine, which likely scared NFL teams away from drafting him. “He ran 5.38 in the 40-yard dash and posted bad explosiveness and agility numbers,” according to Gang Green Nation. They added that “he improved his vertical from 20 to 29.5 inches at his pro day and also managed a solid 26 bench press reps.”

Cunningham was never a short-term fix and the Jets need insurance on the offensive line right now. The latest on a long list of injuries is a shin issue for current starting right guard Nate Herbig.

As of now, Herbig is expected to receive a “questionable” tag in Week 11, although head coach Robert Saleh has assured media members that he should be able to play — more on that below.

Nate Herbig ‘Should Be Ready to Roll’ in Week 11

Saleh addressed the media on November 18 and noted that both Herbig and left tackle Duane Brown “should be ready to roll” against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Having said that, SNY’s Connor Hughes was not so certain about the key fill-in’s long-term status.

“Nate Herbig situation is going to be one the Jets need to monitor throughout the year,” he voiced on Twitter. “Don’t get [the] sense he’ll be fully healed until [the] offseason. Jets will spend Monday [through] Saturday getting him physically able to play on Sunday. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif [is a] great insurance policy.”

Nate Herbig situation is going to be one the #Jets need to monitor throughout the year. Don't get sense he'll be fully healed until offseason. Jets will spend Monday – Saturday getting him physically able to play on Sunday. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif great insurance policy — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 18, 2022

Herbig has been a pleasant surprise and a sort of unsung hero of the 2022 campaign. He started out subbing for Alijah Vera-Tucker after the versatile lineman was needed at offensive tackle but then retained the role after “AVT” was lost to injury.

Now it’s Herbig who’s ailing, which explains the rush to get the good doctor back on line one. Dan Feeney is the only backup interior offensive lineman on the active roster right now and Duvernay-Tardif provides invaluable depth.

LDT will almost certainly be elevated on Saturday so long as he’s deemed ready to play. If not, the Jets could spend a one-day promotion on rookie Chris Glaser or journeyman Adam Pankey.

For the first time in a long time, the Green & White have entered a stretch run heading into the holiday season. That means every roster spot is even more crucial than usual and Cunningham is just the latest casualty of a playoff bid.