Ex-Jets Defender Rips Patriots Star for ‘Dirty’ Play [LOOK]

The New York Jets had the holiday weekend off, but fans were still watching certain teams compete as the AFC playoff picture takes shape.

One key game — in terms of Jets’ postseason odds — was the New England Patriots versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Gang Green needed the Pats to lose to have any shot at eventually passing them in the standings, and that did end up happening as Bill Belichick’s guys fell to the defending conference champions, 22-18, despite a near second half comeback.

After the game, it was a viral video that made rounds on NFL and Jets Twitter, however.

Jets Alum Leger Douzable Calls Out Patriots QB Mac Jones

CBS Boston reporter Michael Hurley posted the initial clip of the play, voicing that he was “not sure about this move from Mac Jones.”

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

In the sequence, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt comes away with the football on a fumble recovery that was later ruled an incomplete pass. Before that ruling, offensive players chased the Cincy defender from behind, including Jones. Only, the Pats QB appears to realize he has no shot at catching Pratt, deciding to undercut cornerback Eli Apple instead — taking out his legs with a low block using his shoulder.

Apple called out Jones for the “dirty play” after the game and he wasn’t the only one. Former Jets defensive lineman turned analyst, Leger Douzable, was fed up with the New England signal-caller who’s beginning to earn the wrong type of reputation around the league.

“Mac Jones is just a dirty player,” Douzable tweeted, “that’s exactly why everyone was glad when Chandler Jones stiff armed him to the underworld.”

Mac Jones is just a dirty player, that's exactly why everyone was glad when Chandler Jones stiff armed him to the underworld https://t.co/oatU8vjd3l — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 25, 2022

Douzable is referring to the week before when Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones intercepted a Patriots lateral, returning it for a game-winning touchdown. During the shocking turn of events, the Raiders defender stiff armed Mac Jones to run for six.

Fans Share Mac Jones’ Dirtiest Plays

AFC rival fanbases banded together after Mac Jones’ latest viral moment, blasting the QB for all of his more questionable decisions since entering the league.

“Mac Jones is the Grayson Allen of football,” one Jets fan commented while sharing an old tweet.

Mac Jones is the Grayson Allen of football pic.twitter.com/6m9LwBWlgm — Brendan (parody) (@jetfella) October 25, 2022

The somewhat infamous clip shows Jones sliding with his spikes up after a scramble. On that play, he ended up kicking Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the crotch.

A Miami Dolphins supporter also shared some still photos of Mac Jones against the Carolina Panthers — as well as the Bears play once again.

Jones actually held Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns by his ankle to keep him from impacting the action. These moves have all been borderline to say the least, if not totally illegal or harmful toward the safety of his opponents.

“He’s a dirty player,” the Fins fan wrote, “that’s it.”

Jones has had a down year after his initial success as a rookie. Similar to the Jets, New England flaunts an elite defensive unit that has been held back by a floundering offense.

You might find this hard to believe, but Jones is one of four quarterbacks that actually have a worse quarterback rating than Zach Wilson, according to ESPN. The second-year Patriots prospect ranks 32nd with a mark of 32.4, ahead of only Baker Mayfield on the list of eligible QBs. Wilson is 29th with a 37.3 rating.

New England could theoretically be in the market for a veteran quarterback this spring, as many expect the Jets to be, and things could get really interesting if the two bitter rivals target the same free agents and/or trade candidates. That would make for a wild spring in the AFC East.