Jets Sign Ex-Packers Wide Receiver, New Weapon for QB Mike White

The New York Jets are adding a new offensive piece to the puzzle.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Taylor to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Jets cut bait with converted linebacker Kai Nacua.

Mike White Gets a New Toy to Play With in Jets Offense

Over the last few weeks, the Jets have had a host of injuries at the wide receiver position.

Denzel Mims missed the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Thursday Night Football with a concussion. Corey Davis also suffered a concussion during the Minnesota Vikings game. Braxton Berrios hurt his hand and the list goes on.

The Jets need to hope for the best and expect the worst and with that be prepared for every scenario.

On Wednesday, December 29 the Jets hosted Taylor for a workout at the team facilities. They ended up signing him the next day to the expanded 16-man practice squad.

Taylor initially entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State. He lasted all of four days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following that draft but found his forever home in Green Bay.

Taylor joined the Packers in July of 2019 and was with the franchise for the next three seasons. Back on September 15 of 2022, he was released by Green Bay.

During that span, the talented wide receiver appeared in 25 games and started in one of those contests:

Seven receptions

80 receiving yards

One touchdown

Tayler is 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds. Over the last few years, his main contributions have come on special teams but he has shown some flashes when given opportunities on the offensive side of the ball.

Garrett Wilson on the Brink of Jets History

Over the last two weeks Jets wideout Garrett Wilson has made history.

Two weeks ago he became the Jets’ all-time rookie receiving yards leader topping Keyshawn Johnson. Then last week he became the Jets’ all-time rookie reception leader besting Wayne Chrebet.

He is only four yards away from surpassing 1,000 receiving yards on the season. Wilson will have a chance to do that on Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. When he accomplishes that feat Wilson will become the first Jets receiver in over seven years to do it.

During the 2015 season, the Jets had two receivers accomplish that in Eric Decker (1,027) and Brandon Marshall (1,502).

Despite a roller coaster of quarterback play this offseason that has featured four different people throwing footballs this season, Wilson has overcome those obstacles.

The Jets have been desperately searching for a true No. 1 wide receiver for years and with the No. 10 overall pick, they may have finally found it.

Wilson has a unique wiggle at the line of scrimmage to create separation. Every time he touches the football there’s a chance something spectacular can happen.

Before the year some people thought Davis could be the top wideout or perhaps Elijah Moore, but Wilson’s rise has caught everyone off guard. Now the Jets have a legitimate offensive piece that can be the focal point moving forward.