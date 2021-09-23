Nick Mangold Among Several Jets Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The New York Jets already have 18 members enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That list is set to potentially expand here shortly.

Out of those 18 immortals, seven of them are considered “primary” contributors to the green and white franchise.

In other words, there were several members of the Hall of Fame who simply spent a cup of coffee with Gang Green, but still, technically count towards the overall list.

With that in mind, we have several potential members from both of those categories that are eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Longtime Gang Green Members Set to Get Their Just Due





Play



Nick Mangold Joins NFL Network To Discuss What It Would Mean To Join 2022 HOF Class | New York Jets Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-09-22T19:07:25Z

On Wednesday, September 22 the Hall of Fame announced the list of modern-era nominees for the class of 2022.

That list features over 122 players including 10 first-year eligible players (an NFL player becomes eligible five years after their final season, for example, any player who last played in 2016 is now eligible for the very first time in 2022).

Two of those first-year eligible players suited up for the green and white.

Nick Mangold, center

2006 through 2016

The former Ohio State stud spent his entire career with the Jets. During that run, he earned seven Pro Bowl nods and was a two-time first-team All-Pro (he achieved those honors in the back-to-back AFC Championship game appearances in 2009, 2010).

Throughout his career, he was often considered the consensus top center in the NFL. Mangold was known for his golden locks and his rock-solid reliability (in 7 of his 11 professional seasons he started a full 16 game regular season).

Antonio Cromartie, cornerback

2010 through 2013

2015

His combined five seasons with the Jets is the most he spent with any NFL organization during his career

The athletic phenom from Florida State was traded to the green and white back in 2010 for a conditional third-round draft choice via the then San Diego Chargers that eventually became a second-rounder based on his level of play.

He formed one of the most dynamic 1-2 punches in the NFL with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis. Cromartie recorded 13 interceptions with the Jets and 31 career picks overall.

Other Members Cracking the List





Play



D'Brickashaw Ferguson says goodbye to football D'Brickashaw Ferguson announced his retirement after 10 seasons with the New York Jets, and owner Woody Johnson discussed the team's quarterback situation. 2016-04-15T14:55:55Z

That list of over 122 players will be sliced down to 25 semifinalists in November and then in January, we’ll get our final 15 finalists.

On top of the two first-year eligible Jets on the list, there are also several other players vying for football immortality.

D’Brickashaw Ferguson, offensive tackle

2006 through 2015

D’Brickashaw Ferguson commonly referred to as ‘Brick’ was exactly that for the Jets. A pillar of consistency and a reliable force at a not-so-reliable position for a decade.

Ferguson never got the credit he deserved during his playing days for his spectacular level of play, but fans of the green and white know how important he was to the team’s success.

The most impressive statistic you can pull from his remarkable career is that he played 10,707 snaps out of 10,708. The only snap he missed was on a trick play when the entire offensive line was removed from the field.

John Abraham, pass rusher

2000 through 2005

The dynamic pass rusher was a part of the legendary 2000 Jets draft class that featured four first-round draft choices. Although he is probably more well known as the last great Gang Green pass rusher.

A common joke among fans of the green and white is “insert pass rusher” is hopefully the best one since John Abraham. Many fans were hoping Carl Lawson would be that guy in 2021, but his ruptured Achilles had other plans.

During his first six seasons in the league with the Jets, the veteran pass rusher notched 53.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and 55 tackles for loss.

He was then traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a first-round draft choice in 2006 that ended up becoming Nick Mangold, a player we discussed earlier.

Joshua Cribbs, wide receiver/return specialist

2013

Wait he played for the Jets? Yes, the talented former three-time Pro Bowler did in fact suit up for the green and white.

Cribbs only played in six games during his lone season with the Jets but did average the highest punt return yardage of his entire career (12 yards). So there’s that.

