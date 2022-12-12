Jets Veteran ‘May Be Out for the Season’ Unexpectedly

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media on December 12, following the Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

As always, he began with early injury updates ahead of the upcoming week of practice. The culmination in Week 15 is a home game against the red-hot Detroit Lions, who are still in the hunt for a wildcard spot in the NFC.

While Saleh’s headliner was the latest on key players like Quinnen Williams and Mike White (more on both below), there were a couple of contributors that were ruled out early ahead of the Lions clash — and one could miss the remainder of the season according to the Jets HC.

Jets’ Robert Saleh Reveals Potential Season-Ending Injury

“[Cornerback] Brandin Echols will be out [in Week 15],” Saleh informed reporters, “he’s dealing with his quad strain.”

Then he got to the unexpected news, stating: “And then [linebacker] Marcell Harris, he’s dealing with his ankle. He may be out for the season, but he won’t be available for Detroit either.”

Harris is one of the unsung heroes of this Jets roster in 2022, earning a role on Brant Boyer’s special teams unit as a core contributor. The veteran linebacker followed Saleh over from San Francisco this offseason and was eventually signed to the active roster.

He has appeared in 11 out of 13 games as a reserve linebacker and ST specialist, logging 177 snaps for Boyer and another 62 on defense.

Harris has registered 12 total tackles in 2022 with a Pro Football Focus grade of 62.6 as a special teamer. The only ST units he doesn’t play on are field goal block and field goal attempt.

As for Echols, his absence should mean the return of the forgotten Bryce Hall. The 24-game starter from 2020 through 2021 has only dressed in two outings for the Jets this season. One was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens — in which he allowed a touchdown — the other was Week 13 in Minnesota, although Hall did not end up taking the field.

Injury Updates on Quinnen Williams, Mike White & Corey Davis

The Jets had a few crucial injuries in Buffalo. Williams and White got the most attention because of their importance on each side of the football but wide receiver Corey Davis left the game early as well.

Davis is in concussion protocol, according to Saleh, and the Jets HC voiced that “hopefully,” the veteran pass-catcher will be able to return on Sunday.

As for the starting quarterback, Saleh relayed: “Mike, obviously, he’s dealing with his ribs. We’re going to go day-to-day [and] we’ll get more information today and tomorrow.”

Later, he confirmed that the Jets will be practicing under the assumption that White is going to start versus the Lions, barring a setback. “He feels good,” Saleh detailed, “we’re just trying to let this [recovery process] play out [being that] he’s still fresh off the game.”

Williams had a similar prognosis. “Quinnen, same thing [as White],” Saleh explained. “He’s dealing with his calf, similar to the one he had at training camp, but again we’re going to give it a couple of days and see how he feels.”

Saleh added that he’ll have “better answers” on Wednesday for both White and Williams. It sounds like all three integral starters may at least begin the week on the injury report.