Jets Bench ‘Struggling’ Rookie Amid Stunning Vikings Defeat

The New York Jets made an audible at the line of scrimmage during the stunning 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie Max Mitchell got his fifth start of the season at right tackle on Sunday, December 4. Unfortunately, his time in the starting lineup didn’t last long as he was benched for veteran George Fant in the middle of the contest.

After the game head coach Robert Saleh told the media at the podium that he decided to bench his rookie because he felt like he was “struggling a little bit”:

#Jets HC Robert Saleh benched rookie OT Max Mitchell mid game because he ‘felt like he was struggling a little bit’ replaced him with veteran George Fant who was activated off IR after missing 8 games: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/S0cZ6lv6jX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 4, 2022

Max Mitchell Gets Benched by Jets During Vikings Loss

Former Jets player and current television analyst Leger Douzable said the rookie was “struggling at [the] point of attack on zone plays” when he was out on the field.

Max Mitchell struggling at Point of Attack on zone plays — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 4, 2022

Will Parkinson said Vikings defender Patrick Jones was “abusing” Mitchell in the first half of the game.

Jones finished the day with a sack, four total tackles (three of those solo), a tackle for loss, and registered a quarterback hit.

Patrick Jones is abusing Max Mitchell in this half — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) December 4, 2022

The folks over at The Jet Press said George Fant, who stepped in for Mitchell in the middle of the game was a “very noticeable upgrade” and stated that it is “definitely his job to lose now.”

Also under the radar but George Fant was a very noticeable upgrade over Max Mitchell. Definitely his job to lose now. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) December 4, 2022

Jets Have a Nice First World Problem at Offensive Tackle

The Jets have probably been hit harder on the offensive line with the injury bug than any other team in the National Football League.

However, the rash of injuries has provided a unique benefit for the green and white.

In the NFL reps are invaluable. You only have so many of them in practice and in games, but injuries provide opportunities.

With six Jets starting offensive linemen spending time on injured reserve this season, other players have had to step up to the plate.

That has provided invaluable reps and has created newfound depth in the trenches for the rest of the season for Gang Green.

Mitchell has been a great story this year.

A relatively unknown draft pick that was expected to redshirt this season because of his raw traits and seismic jump from Lousiana to the NFL level.

Yet injuries forced him not only to play but to start games this season. Mitchell has appeared in six games and has started in five of those contests.

While he struggled on Sunday, so much so the Jets coaching staff decided to bench him, that doesn’t mean his career is over.

Fant is a proven veteran who when healthy has delivered in this Jets scheme. Now that he appears to be finally healthy it might very well be his job at right tackle for the rest of the way.

Fant was activated off of IR this week and started off as the backup swing tackle versus the Vikings.

Saleh wasn’t asked about who his right tackle would be for the game next week versus the Buffalo Bills or for the rest of the season. However, it is fair to say Fant has earned an opportunity moving forward.

Fant is in the last year of his contract and is currently 30 years of age.