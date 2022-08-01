Jets Rookie ‘Limps off the Field’ at Practice: Report

A talented member of the New York Jets 2022 rookie class appeared to get hurt during the first padded practice.

Team reporter Ethan Greenberg tweeted out that offensive lineman Max Mitchell limped off of the field:

#Jets rookie T Max Mitchell limps off the field. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) August 1, 2022

Highlighting a Much Bigger Issue

During media availability after practice, head coach Robert Saleh wasn’t asked about Mitchell’s injury status by the beat reporters in attendance.

It also seems like, at this point, Greenberg is the only reporter that noticed the Mitchell injury on social media so we’ll keep you posted with any further updates.

Mitchell is the only offensive lineman that the Jets selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He was the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round out of Lousiana

The thought behind the selection is Mitchell would essentially redshirt his rookie campaign and hopefully be ready to compete for a starting job in 2023.

Connor Rogers is the lead draft analyst for Bleacher Report and in his film study argued that Mitchell is exclusively a right tackle at the next level.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as they become available.

