Multiple Teams Bidding for Jets Ex-First Rounder in Free Agency

A former New York Jets first-rounder has proven to be quite popular.

Rich Cimini of ESPN told Connor of NY Flight Jets Talk that offensive tackle Mekhi Becton “is getting interest from at least three teams that I know of” in free agency.

“I think Mekhi Becton won’t come back,” Cimini explained. “So I think probably Mekhi will probably move on once that [offensive] tackle market starts to move.”

A Becton Return to the Jets Appears Extremely Unlikely

The Jets let both of their starting offensive tackles from Week 1 of 2023 hit the open market.

Duane Brown could decide to retire at the age of 38. While Becton hasn’t gelled with this current coaching staff nor has he reached his full potential.

After suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2022, Becton proved he can stay on the field. The former Louisville product appeared in 16 of the 17 games for the Jets this past season.

One reason you can’t close the door completely on a possible Becton return to the Jets is quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

An emotional embrace during a preseason game between Becton and Rodgers was caught on camera by HBO during the filming of “Hard Knocks.”

“I love you big man. Really good job out there. I’m really proud of you [and] I want to see you keep grinding,” Rodgers told Becton on the sideline.

“When the Jets went to Las Vegas a few weeks ago, Mekhi Becton’s mother introduced herself to Aaron Rodgers, and soon there was a warm embrace and tears of joy for Semone Becton. She went up to him and just told him, ‘Thank you for having my son’s back,’ and things like that,” Becton told Rich Cimini of ESPN back in December of 2023. “And he was just like, ‘Mrs. Becton, I hug your son every day, so I know how it is.’ And she started to tear up a little bit and they even hugged. So it was a great moment, for sure.”

After the final preseason game in August, Rodgers talked about the importance of empowering people during his media availability.

“When you encourage & wrap your arms around people you see the personality start to come out & the confidence start to grow,” Rodgers explained. A-Rod said he’s really proud of how far Becton has come and what’s still in store for him in the future.

Becton and Rodgers developed a close bond. With A-Rod’s injury, they weren’t able to play together for very long in 2023. There is a desire from both sides to play with each other, but at the end of the day, the NFL is a business.

So you can never say never, but it appears Becton will be headed for greener pastures and a fresh start.

Jets Still Holding out on the OT Market in Free Agency

Gang Green looks like they’ll be starting fresh at offensive tackle.

The only problem is nearly two days into the legal tampering period the team hasn’t so much as sniffed an OT at the time of publication.

I’ve been told by Brian Costello of the New York Post on “Boy Green Daily” that it appears Alijah Vera-Tucker will be converting to a full-time tackle. If that proves to be true that would lock down one of the two voids.

New York would still have another starting void to fill in the trenches. After the team checks that off the bucket list they will have to add some depth pieces.