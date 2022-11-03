Polarizing Jets Player Pushes Front Office to Spend Big on Teammate

The official news came in earlier this morning, New York Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams became the first NYJ contributor to win the AFC Defensive Player of the Month award since cornerback Darrelle Revis did it in December of 2009.

Jets Twitter posted his October stat line, which was absurd for a D-tackle: 4.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss, 12 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal, and the “Angry Runs” honor for stiff-arming Tyreek Hill after a turnover.

Mekhi Becton Wants Jets to Show Quinnen Williams the Money

After the announcement, teammate Mekhi Becton took to social media in support of Williams’ awesome feat. The injured offensive tackle didn’t write any words, he just sent a movie clip from the 1996 film “Jerry Maguire,” in which actor Cuba Gooding Jr. tells Tom Cruise to scream “show me the money” at him over the phone.

Of course, this is an obvious reference to Williams’ impending contract extension, assuming the Jets decide to offer him one. It’s also the second time Becton has shared this clip in relation to the fourth-year defensive lineman since October 31.

Fans don’t always agree with Becton on social media but in this case, most should, and general manager Joe Douglas better be ready to cough up a large chunk of change to secure his defensive game wrecker in the trenches.

“What does a first-team All-Pro look like?” Team reporter Eric Allen praised on November 3. “A DT who has 6 sacks in 8 games, a player who leads all DTs in pressure rate (14.4%) and sack rate (3.1%). That sack rate is the best from an interior DL since Aaron Donald in 2018. Quinnen Williams is on another level.”

The Alabama product certainly is. Under head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, he’s finally turning into the impact player he was always meant to be out of the draft. Now it’s time to reward him.

Potential Extension Numbers for Quinnen Williams

In late May — before Williams’ breakout campaign — Pro Football Focus reporter Brad Spielberger suggested some figures for a potential “Big Q” extension. It was a five-year deal for $102.5 million, which included $65 million in guarantees and an average yearly salary of $20.5 million.

According to Heavy on Jets reporter Paul Esden, that projection would not only make Williams the highest-paid NYJ athlete (surpassing C.J. Mosley) but it would also “make him the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL only behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($22.5 million) and DeForest Buckner ($21 million) of the Indianapolis Colts, per Spotrac.”

We have to take into account the recent progression, however. It’s a slightly different position, but the Miami Dolphins just paid edge rusher Bradley Chubb $119 million according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Dolphins and new OLB Bradley Chubb reached agreement on a five-year, $119 million extension that includes $63.2 million guaranteed, per sources. Dolphins GM Chris Grier, VP Brandon Shore and agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports did deal the past two days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022

That included $63.2 million in guarantees and you have to wonder if Williams is raising his price tag by the week.

Most agree that the Jets will have to offer triple digits in the million category, but how much higher than $100M will Douglas have to go? The NYJ GM is famously stingy when it comes to free agents and extensions. He doesn’t like to budge on his number and player agent Nicole Lynn is unlikely to do so either.

This makes for a very interesting offseason at One Jets Drive.