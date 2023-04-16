Huge Health Update Emerges About Jets First Round Pick: Report

The good news continues to pour in for the New York Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed in a column posted on Sunday April 16 that “all signs point to” Mekhi Becton “being ready for training camp.”

The former No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft suffered an avulsion fracture to his right knee cap which ended his season before it ever truly began.

On August 16, 2022 the Jets placed Becton on injured reserve officially ending his season. Less than a year later he appears to be back on track for training camp in late July.

Mekhi Becton’s Injury History With Jets

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the recovery timeline from an “avulsion fracture” can take up to 12 weeks. An avulsion fracture is when “a piece of bone attached to a ligament or tendon breaks away from the main part of the bone,” according to those same doctors.

That was the second surgery that Becton had on his right knee, per Cimini. In 2021 Becton suffered both a knee cap dislocation and an MCL sprain.

When Becton made a recent visit to orthopedist Neal ElAttrache in LA he “received a positive update,” per Cimini.

The big man has had a change in attitude this offseason and seems to be in the right head space. Becton is constantly posting photos and workout videos of his progress.

That infectious energy has spread to Jets fans and they are now posting their own workout photos and videos of their progress on social media as they seek to lose weight and/or stay in shape.

Cimini said Becton is “down to 350, having dropped 40-plus pounds” and noted that is great news in general but specifically for his surgically repaired knee.

The less weight overall means less stress on those knees as he is playing the game of football.

When Becton was getting ready for the 2020 NFL draft he weighed in at 364 pounds at the NFL combine in Indinapolis. Three years later the big man is 14 pounds lighter than that total.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.