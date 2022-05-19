Mets Manager Buck Showalter Makes Jets Guarantee in 2022 [WATCH]

Over the past few weeks, the NFL community has begun to take notice of the New York Jets. The franchise had become the laughing stock of the league since the 2011 playoff run that fell painfully short of a Super Bowl appearance — an AFC championship loss for the second straight season.

From there, everything fell apart and it took a long time to piece it back together. Many believe that general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have done that, even if they are still a year away from contention.

The first step is to become relevant again and update the organizational image from an easy ‘W’ to a ferocious competitor that doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit. Another New York franchise recently made a similar transition under new management, and they share a lot of the same fanbase.

Buck Backs Jets Over Patriots

Under Buck Showalter, the Mets have turned into a first-place ballclub and they’ve done it all without their best player — pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Much of that has been due to the professionalism of Showalter, a manager with a well-respected pedigree in the MLB. Not only has he made them a contender, but he’s also turned them into a juggernaut that hadn’t lost a series until May 15.

The Mets have talent, sure, but Showalter also knows how to win. During last night’s SNY press conference on May 18, the baseball manager gave the Jets a vote of confidence in that area.

"We all want to know about something before it happens. We want to know if the Jets are gonna beat the Patriots. Don't say no – they're gonna beat 'em this year." – Buck Showalter pic.twitter.com/dw27F3buxj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 18, 2022

The question was about staying consistent all season long and Showalter’s unexpected answer quickly went viral on Twitter.

“Oh, you don’t know that,” Showalter began. “Listen, we’ve played what — 38, 39 [games]?… I mean, it’s like we all want to know about something before it happens.”

Then he provided an example: “We want to know if the Jets are going to beat the [New England] Patriots. Don’t say no — they’re gonna beat ’em this year.”

The quip had a comedic nature to it but if there’s one thing about Showalter, he doesn’t joke around. When he says something, he means it, and Jets Twitter ran with the quote as a Buck-signed guarantee.

Jets’ Recent History vs. Patriots Is Pathetic

There’s no sugarcoating it, head coach Bill Belichick has had Gang Green’s number over the past decade, and that’s putting it mildly. New England has beaten the Jets 12 straight times and has won 20 out of the last 22 head-to-heads.

The effort against the division rival has been hard to stomach and quite frankly, downright pathetic for fans to have to witness.

Saleh has only been a part of two of those losses, but neither was very pretty. Zach Wilson threw four interceptions in a 25-6 defeat at MetLife Stadium last year and had to leave the second outing with an injury.

The Jets proceeded to get obliterated on the road by a score of 54-13.

Douglas’ record as GM against the Patriots is 0-6, although it’s tough to count the 2019 season based on his hire date. 0-4 isn’t much better, and this will have to change in 2022.

It’s not just New England either. The Buffalo Bills were victorious in four straight games against the Green & White and the Miami Dolphins are winners in 10 of their last 12.

If the Jets want to go anywhere under Douglas and Saleh, they must compete within their division, just like the Mets are doing under Showalter.

