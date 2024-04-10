Jets Hosting 90 TD, Record Breaking QB for Visit: Report

The New York Jets have been doing some serious homework on the 2024 quarterback class ahead of April’s draft.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report shared on social media that Gang Green is hosting Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt on a top-30 visit. “[The] talented signal-caller is expected to hear his name called in the middle rounds,” Fowler said.

Pratt Is an Intriguing Young QB Option for the Jets to Develop

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Pratt as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2024 class. He projects him to hear his name called somewhere between the third and fourth rounds.

In that range, the green and white have three draft selections. Pick No. 72 in the third round and a pair of fourth rounders at pick No. 111 and No. 134 respectively.

Pratt, 22, has logged four seasons of college football all at Tulane. During that run, he registered 9,611 passing yards, had a 90 touchdown to 26 interception ratio, and completed 60.6% of his passes.

After his first three seasons, Brugler revealed in “The Beast” that Pratt “was wooed by several Power 5 programs” but he turned those advances down and stuck around for his final year in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Pratt finished his career at Tulane as the all-time leader in multiple categories “including total touchdowns and total offense,” per Brugler.

Before getting involved in organized football in high school, Pratt was dedicated to the game of baseball. Brugler called him a “standout pitcher.”

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound passer doesn’t appear to have the elite physical traits that NFL teams covet, but he was a widely respected team captain and leader in college.

Jets Have 2 Possible Paths in Its Search for the Next Developmental QB

Gang Green isn’t done adding quarterbacks to the room. Ideally, they will target a young passer to be QB3 from the draft this offseason.

They could acquire a raw player with a ton of traits and develop him slowly hoping to hit a ball out of the park. Or they could go for a player like Pratt. He doesn’t have the high upside of some of the other players in the class, but he has long-term backup potential.

“You don’t see panic in his game,” Brugler explained in “The Beast.” “He has [a] natural sense for where to go with the football. He projects as a quality NFL backup with starting upside in the right role.”

Pratt’s final season at Tulane was record-breaking in a lot of different ways. He finished with the third-best completion percentage in school history for a single year (63.6%), fourth-most yards in a single campaign (3,009), and the third-most touchdowns ever with (27), according to the official school website.

In addition to his prowess in throwing the football, Pratt displayed his ability in the ground game. Pratt’s 10 rushing scores were the second most ever by a quarterback in a single season at Tulane. He toted the rock 129 times for 478 rushing yards.

The Jets are in no rush to force a young quarterback on the field. Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor man the top two spots on the QB depth chart.