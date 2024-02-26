Jets, Bills Rivalry Reignited With Expletive Rant Between Players

A new spark has reignited the rivalry between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills inside the AFC East.

Dion Dawkins called out several members of the green and white during an offseason interview with DJ Vlad.

“Weirdos being weird. I don’t even want to give the man credit talking about him you know, but No. 72 Micheal Clemons. B**** boy. I’m just going to keep it a buck, I hate them. All of them [the Jets] bro. When it comes to sports, there is people that play the sport because they love the sport and then there’s people that play the sport just to try and be cool. I feel like they [the Jets] play the sport to try and be cool. Like those are a bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram. Like that’s whack,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins later accused Clemons of cursing out his team in the middle of a game last season.

“13… you f****** suck. F*** you! 79… F you! O’Cyrus F you! Mitch F you! Connor F you! 73… F you! Went down the whole team, everybody on the field,” Dawkins added.

Throughout the interview, Dawkins called Clemons a “b****”, “a hoe”, and said he’s “weird.”

Top Social Media Responses to the Viral Jets-Bills Beef

It didn’t take long for Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner to catch wind of the clip. He responded on X previously Twitter, “He gon’ say we be trynna be cool, but went on Vlad and don’t have a shirt on.”

He gon’ say we be trynna be cool, but went on Vlad and don’t have a shirt on😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/DkIs9Xlanh — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 26, 2024

Gardner then added in a separate post that, “I play this game because I love it and it takes care of my family. It also gives me a platform to inspire the youth. I have no ‘NFL beef’ with anybody. I didn’t know that was a thing til I just watched this video.”

“Bulletin Board material, as the kids would say,” one social media user responded.

Bulletin Board material, as the kids would say https://t.co/Dq9cn7zMyG — Middle.Initial.Podcast (@MIPod69) February 26, 2024

Former Jets player and current television analyst Leger Douzable said, “Go ahead and lock it in Jets vs Bills opening Monday Night Football Game of next season.”

Go ahead and lock it in Jets vs Bills opening Monday Night Football Game of next season https://t.co/CMNt84EJFV — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) February 26, 2024

Rich Cimini of ESPN explained that this isn’t the first time that Dawkins has called the Jets out but said in this viral clip he has taken it “to another level.”

Dion Dawkins with some harsh words for Micheal Clemons (remember the tunnel incident?) and the Jets. After the game, Nov. 20, he called the Jets “very disrespectful.” Here, he takes it to another level. https://t.co/u0X3qGCmMn — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 26, 2024

Jets and Bills Could Be Battling for AFC East Supremacy in 2024

Gang Green and Bills Mafia have split the last four games that they have played against each other.

Oddly both of the Jets’ wins have come with Zach Wilson manning the operation as QB1. He isn’t expected to return next season.

If both quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, stay healthy this could be a battle of the titans next season. Allen was an MVP finalist and Rodgers is more motivated than ever coming off of a torn Achilles and has four MVP trophies to his name.

The Jets haven’t won the AFC East since 2002. While Buffalo has won the divisional crown four years in a row. They will remain the favorites to do it again until they are knocked off their perch.

There hasn’t been a lot of juice in this rivalry because both teams haven’t been good at the same time. However, that should change in 2024 with both teams inside the top-12 in Super Bowl odds.