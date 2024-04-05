Mike Francesa Calls for Jets to ‘Be Shot’ if They Pass on ‘Can’t-Miss’ Tackle

The New York Jets have a ton of flexibility in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

However, if they pass on Notre Dame offensive line Joe Alt, they could suffer dire consequences.

“He [Alt] is probably going to be there for the Jets. If the Jets get the good fortune of Alt being there at [pick] 10 [in the first round], if they don’t take him, they should be shot,” legendary radio host Mike Francesa said on his podcast.

“If Alt is there [for the Jets], pop the champagne corks because that will be a home run. That will be a guy who will be a 10-year starter, maybe a 14-year starter. A multiple-time All-Pro. He is a can’t-miss player on the offensive line. Can’t miss,” Francesa explained. “Right pedigree. Right everything. A 6-foot-7 tackle. Like I said, it’s 50-50 he’s there.”

Mike Francesa says the fine folks in the #Jets front office "should be shot" if they pass on Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round. A bit extreme, perhaps. But Alt is really good. pic.twitter.com/TWQmGrmwDO — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 3, 2024

Will Alt Be on the Board for the Jets in the First Round?

Francesa called it a 50-50 proposition if Alt would slide down to the green and white at pick No. 10.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Alt is the fourth most likely player the Jets will select in the first round if he is still available.

“If seven of the first nine picks are wide receivers and quarterbacks (a real possibility), Alt could fall to 10. That’s especially true since Alt isn’t considered the unanimous No. 1 tackle around the league. Some teams view Fuaga and Olu Fashanu in that light, too,” Rosenblatt revealed. “The 6-foot-7 Alt would be difficult for Douglas to pass on — unless he used the pick as an opportunity to trade back.”

Notre Dame OT Joe Alt, who is @MoveTheSticks' No. 8 ranked player and top offensive lineman, visited the #Titans yesterday and the #Jets the day before. Picks No. 7 and 10. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2024

The Jets hosted Alt for a top-30 visit this week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 4.0 big board for the NFL Media group, he ranked Alt as his No. 8 overall player in the class and the top-rated offensive lineman.

Jets Could Provide the Ultimate Insurance Policy to Protect Aaron Rodgers

General manager Joe Douglas deserves major kudos for rebuilding the Jets’ offensive line this offseason.

New York boasts a brand-new starting five, but they lack the depth that would help Aaron Rodgers sleep at night.

Douglas called free agent acquisition Tyron Smith one of the best pass protectors in league history. Morgan Moses has proven to be a steadying force throughout his decade of tenure in the NFL.

Both players are 33 years of age and are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in 2025.

Although the potential selection of Alt would provide a unique insurance policy for 2024. If either starter were to miss time, the Jets could feel great about plugging their projected first-rounder into the lineup.

He could be the swing tackle in an all-in season for 2024 and then become the franchise starting left tackle for 2025 and beyond.

“Overall, Alt isn’t a rare athlete, but his combination of size, instincts, and youth (he’ll be 21 for his entire rookie season) is easy to bet on,” Jeremiah explained.

If this scenario played out, the Jets for the second straight offseason would select a player in the first round who isn’t expected to play major snaps in year No. 1.