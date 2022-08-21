As we start progressing through roster cuts, NFL teams start making business decisions on players.

One avenue that can help a team through this is the trade market. The New York Jets have a first-world problem and they use it to their advantage in this proposed deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Move That Makes Sense

VideoVideo related to proposed jets, bucs trade swaps ‘hall of fame’ qb for big man 2022-08-21T09:12:05-04:00

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has been in the midst of a strange absence from training camp and there has been no timeline expressed for his return.

That has led to a lot of speculation that Tampa Bay could be in the market for another quarterback.

Fortunately, the Jets have plenty of those on the roster and this could present a unique opportunity for a trade.

Gang Green could send Mike White to the Bucs in exchange for veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

White appeared in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year for his historic debut versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed his one-year restricted free agent contract for 2022 but is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Mike White's jersey and game ball from the win in his Jets debut has been added to the @ProFootballHOF. His 37 completions are the most by a QB in their first start and he joins Cam Newton as the 2nd QB since 1950 to throw for 400+ yards in a debut. pic.twitter.com/VhFI4mhWlD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2021

With Zach Wilson clearly locked in as the present and future starter, White could be interested in greener pastures for a better chance at a future starting opportunity.

Coming back for the Jets in this deal would be a proven veteran big man that has the ability to both rush the passer and help in run defense. Gang Green has refused to add any noteworthy addition to the interior of the defensive line and this could be the answer to all of their prayers.

Jets Have a Good Problem

VideoVideo related to proposed jets, bucs trade swaps ‘hall of fame’ qb for big man 2022-08-21T09:12:05-04:00

The harsh reality is Chris Streveler, the former CFL star quarterback, was signed by the Jets to be a training camp arm.

He wasn’t supposed to get any teamwork during practice and he didn’t in the lead-up to the Philadelphia Eagles preseason opener. He wasn’t supposed to play in that game according to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Yet when Zach Wilson went down with an injury the gameplan was thrown out the window. Streveler ended up playing the entire fourth quarter and orchestrated a last-second game-winning touchdown drive that raised some eyebrows in the building.

Since that shining moment, Streveler has gotten increased work in training camp and will play a ton through the rest of the preseason.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic believes the talented athletic quarterback has earned a spot on the expanded practice squad. It wouldn’t be that much more of a stretch to envision him as the third quarterback on the roster for 2022 either.

That would make a guy like White expendable and thus you could flip him to a quarterback-needy team in the NFC for a viable piece you can use in Hicks.

NFL teams swap players all the time at this stage of the offseason and this is a move that would work out for both sides.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Starter Handed Hefty Fine for ‘Bush League’ Move