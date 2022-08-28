Jets Quarterback Likely Saved Job With ‘Best’ Outing vs. Giants

Several New York Jets bubble candidates came to play versus the New York Giants on August 28, as the two franchises faced off in their final preseason game.

So much so that it’s kind of challenging to focus on one storyline. Do you lead with Denzel Mims’ vengeful performance? Chris Streveler’s third fourth-quarter comeback? Calvin Jackson Jr.’s second game-winning touchdown?

The options were limitless as the Jets remain undefeated under head coach Robert Saleh all-time during the preseason period (5-0-1), but the biggest winner of all may have actually been third-string quarterback Mike White.

Cool Under Pressure, White Saves His Bacon

Play

Robert Saleh Postgame Press Conference (8/28) | New York Jets vs. New York Giants | 2022 | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters following the final game of the 2022 preseason. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App:… 2022-08-28T20:30:47Z

Before the legend of Streveler continued, White put in a really calm and collected showing under center. He finished with the highest QB rating of the three Jets signal-callers for the day, a 146.7 according to ESPN.

That output included two touchdown passes and a 76.47% completion percentage, with a total of 170 passing yards. His second score was the more impressive of the two, finding Jeff Smith in the red zone with a carefully placed ball that found his receiver in between three defenders.

“Mike White had the type of game that we’ve come to expect out of him,” Coach Saleh praised after the game. “Mike’s a really good quarterback and I know the first couple of games kind of left a bad taste in his mouth.”

White was one of the Jets’ worst performers against the Eagles and Falcons, to be blunt. Although his stock plummeted with the fanbase, most covering the team noted that it never dropped all that much in the eyes of the coaching staff. Today’s reminder of his reliability in this system likely cemented his spot on the 53-man roster with Zach Wilson banged up.

people may not want to hear it but Mike White is saving his job right now (if it was ever truly in doubt). #Jets — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) August 28, 2022

ESPN’s Rich Cimini called it “the best White has looked all summer” and he’s right. Expect the 2021 cult hero to stick around as the third quarterback on the roster for the start of the season.

Winners From Final Preseason Audition

White was this week’s big winner but there were so many risers to mention.

In the receiver room — Smith, Jackson, Braxton Berrios and Irvin Charles all put in nice efforts but none stood out more so than Mims. The disgruntled pass-catcher hauled in seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown.

What a throw. What a catch. We're tied.#NYGvsNYJ on NFLN/WCBS pic.twitter.com/tovBmvGC6t — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 28, 2022

Nickelback Michael Carter II also had a huge day — not that his roster spot was ever in doubt — with a half-sack and an interception. In general, the first-team defense looked much improved with key pieces like Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams on the field.

Two more steady preseason risers have been safety Will Parks and running back Zonovan Knight. The former was “clearly ahead” of ex-third-rounder Ashtyn Davis in the Jets’ pecking order according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

Parks made a couple of nice reads and tackles in the run game while Davis struggled in coverage once again. Later, the youngster overcommitted on a tackle attempt as Jets X-Factor reporter Robby Sabo detailed the error.

Ashtyn Davis … great first step, great reaction, great break, great discipline in terms of play rec, BUT he just always had a tough time when needing to *break down* and make a tackle. It's either high-flying getting it done or a missed tackle (reckless). #Jets — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 28, 2022

“Ashtyn Davis … great first step, great reaction, great break, great discipline in terms of play rec, BUT he just always had a tough time when needing to *break down* and make a tackle. It’s either high-flying getting it done or a missed tackle (reckless),” Sabo tweeted.

Knight on the other hand showed once again why his nickname is “Bam.” The exciting UDFA hit a hole during the second half and took the ball for a 22-yard gainer on the ground.

Unfortunately for Knight, veteran Tevin Coleman was efficient over his three carries of work with a 4.7-yard clip. It’s still hard to see where the rookie fits into this backfield as the Jets may try and sneak him onto the practice squad.

One final winner was defensive end Bryce Huff. The stat sheet may only show three tackles and one quarterback hit but the pass rusher forced tons of pressure throughout the game. Huff’s roster spot appears to be safe heading into Tuesday’s cut-down.