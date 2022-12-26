Jets Get Massive Update on QB Mike White Ahead of Seahawks Game

The New York Jets are getting their quarterback back.

Brian Costello of the New York Post announced on Monday, December 26 that Mike White “was cleared by doctors today” and will start for the team in Week 17 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

BREAKING: Jets QB Mike White was cleared by the doctors today and will start on Sunday in Seattle, according to a source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 26, 2022

Mike White Back Into the Lineup, Zach Wilson to the Bench

White originally hurt his ribs versus the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 11.

That injury forced him to miss the next two games versus the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars respectively.

The Jets lost both of those contests with Zach Wilson at the helm.

Wilson completed 51 percent of his passes, threw for 409 passing yards, and had two touchdowns to two interceptions in those games.

Now they will be getting back the quarterback that has helped reinvigorate the fan base and has renewed hope in the locker room.

In three games this season White has put up some solid production:

952 passing yards

Three passing touchdowns

62 percent completion percentage

7.4 yards per attempt

Renewed Playoff Hopes in New York With the Jets

The Jets have lost four in a row and six of their last eight.

Gang Green has been in a cold slump and most recently lost back-to-back home games in what were considered must-win contests.

Just as it appeared all hope was lost this season as it pertains to the playoffs, the Jets received a Christmas miracle.

Thanks to a combination of losses from the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, suddenly the Jets are right back in the thick of things.

The path for the team is quite clear: win your remaining two games (at Seattle and at Miami). Plus you need one more loss from New England in either of their final two contests (vs Dolphins and at Bills).

If those combinations of things transpire, the Jets will end the NFL’s longest active playoff drought (11 years and counting).

It is hard to believe in what has been an incredibly up-and-down season that the Jets still have a realistic shot at getting into the big dance.

Seattle is in a slump of their own after losing three in a row and five of their last six. Although regardless of their record, Lumen Field is always an incredibly difficult place to play and it’ll be hostile territory.

In the final game of the season, the Jets will get a rematch with their bitter rival the Miami Dolphins. Gang Green won the first contest earlier this year against a bevy of Dolphins backup quarterbacks.

This time around they’ll be facing Tua Tagovailoa in what could prove to be a win and you’re in situation ahead of the postseason.

The last time the Jets experienced drama of that nature was back in 2015 against the Buffalo Bills. Although in that situation the Jets had everything to play for and all the Bills had was spoiler on their mind.

In this potential Week 18 matchup, both teams could have a chance at the playoffs with the loser likely sitting on the outside looking in.