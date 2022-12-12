Jets Called On to Make a Change: ‘Do the Right Thing Saleh!’

After two straight losses, the New York Jets are now on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture.

Not only that, but their postseason odds just took a massive hit. ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared their “chances” via ESPN analytics on December 12, which fell to 26.9% and could get worse if the New England Patriots win on Monday Night Football.

Playoff chances in the AFC, via ESPN analytics: KC – 99.9%

BUF – 99.9%

BAL – 99.6%

CIN – 98.7%

TEN – 79.9%

LA – 79.6%

MIA – 75.8% NYJ – 26.9%#Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 12, 2022

Given the circumstances, it’s now crunch time for Gang Green, and our expert writers Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller are here again to discuss and debate everything Jets related heading into Week 15. First, a look back at our most recent mailbags:

What Should the New York Jets Do at QB?

1. Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will be the starting quarterback in Week 15 if he’s healthy. Do you agree with that decision?

Boy Green:

No doubt. Joe Flacco is washed, Wilson should upgrade to QB2, and White should remain QB1.

He showed grit, toughness, and has produced results. With White set to start again, that basically guarantees him the starting job for the following week versus Jacksonville — who they will play on a short week.

This is White’s team and it’ll be fun to see what he chooses to do with this opportunity.

Obermuller:

I’m honestly not sure. White has been the better quarterback, yes, but that’s not all that is at play here.

Considering White’s free-agent status at the end of the season, the Jets have to decide what sort of money they’d be willing to commit to him in 2023. If you’re not willing to pay White to be a starter, playing him now serves no purpose when the franchise is still losing games.

For whatever reason — call it game plan, execution, or just pure luck — the Jets went 5-2 with Wilson at quarterback and were undefeated against teams not-named the Patriots. The youngster also beat the same Buffalo Bills team White and Flacco just lost to, and he did it with Von Miller on the field.

I’d probably give White one more opportunity but if he loses to the Detroit Lions, there’s no way I can start him the rest of the way.

2. The Jets coaching staff caught a lot of heat for dressing Flacco as the backup behind White. If White is the starter, should Wilson at least be the backup for the remainder of the season?

BG:

Yes. I can’t say this any more bluntly, but I never want to see Flacco in a Jets uniform again for as long as I live.

He has the mobility of a parked car, is over the hill, and it’s time for him to enjoy a long retirement with his loved ones. Wilson should be QB2. At the very least, he would provide much better mobility to evade sacks if he is forced into action.

The only way he gets back on the football field as a starter this season is via injury, but he should be the primary backup and this shouldn’t even be a conversation.

MO:

Well said by my partner. Again, I’d strongly consider starting Wilson so I don’t agree with the sentiment that White is the unquestioned QB1, but the decision to exile the No. 2 overall pick never made any sense whatsoever.

I could see it against the Chicago Bears, considering the initial shock of being benched — you want him to get right mentally before potentially playing in a game — but the whole inactive plan should have ended after one week. Against the Bills, Robert Saleh finally got burned by Flacco and quite frankly, he looked really foolish for it.

If he comes out and dresses this has-been again in Week 15, that’s a total slap in the face of both Wilson and the fans. Do the right thing Saleh!

Silver Linings for the Jets, Plus a Look to Lions Week

3. The Jets defense is certainly the strength of this team but over the past two weeks we’ve seen them eventually break against top offenses with key penalties throughout. Does this unit have a weak point and if so, what is it?

BG:

Honestly, I feel like we’re nitpicking. This defense freaking sucked last year and they have ascended beyond our wildest dreams and are clearly one of the best defenses in all of football.

So, are they perfect? No, they have had a recent affinity for penalties and their tackling has been poor all season. However, if the game was on the line I’d pick the Jets’ defense to get the job done over their offense 10 times out of 10.

Let’s show this unit some gosh darn respect for Pete’s sake!

MO:

Yeah, I can’t be too critical of the defense either. They looked noticeably worse after losing Quinnen Williams on Sunday, but you have to expect that when a team has its best player leave the field.

Even despite that injury, Jeff Ulbrich’s unit held Josh Allen to another lackluster stat line and they have really had his number all season (64.4 passer rating in two starts combined according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt).

Josh Allen against the #Jets: 55.7% completions, 176 passing yards per game, 1 TD, 2 INT, 64.4 QB rating Josh Allen in all other games: 65% completions, 273.3 yards per game, 25 TD, 9 INT, 103.7 QB rating — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 12, 2022

If there is a weakness, I’d say it’s the interior D-line whenever “Big Q” takes a breather. He’s a total gamechanger and the Jets better lock him up after the season is over.

4. Despite the loss, there were a lot of good moments for the Jets in this game and some historic ones too. Give me your number one silver lining from Week 14.

BG:

You’re damn right — from the Garrett Wilson rookie record to the defense.

I’ll stick with my boy Quinnen Williams, who became the first double-digit sack pass rusher in seven years for the Jets. He is a dominant superstar and probably would’ve had even more sacks if he didn’t get taken out of the game via injury.

I would slide a blank check across the table this offseason and guarantee that Williams never wears another uniform that doesn’t feature the green and white. I can’t remember a player that has had this kind of impact on the defense around him.

He should be the Jets’ MVP this season because I don’t know where they’d be without him.

MO:

Agreed on Williams and Garrett Wilson — who surpassed Keyshawn Johnson for the honor of most receiving yards by an NYJ rookie wide receiver. I want to shout-out someone different in my answer though.

Zonovan “Bam” Knight was tremendous once again in Week 14, from his patience to his punch. He outplayed Michael Carter thoroughly and one could argue that the latter should have never been on the field when he fumbled the football.

Knight has to remain as the starter moving forward. Running back is a position where you ride the hot hand and the undrafted rookie is on fire baby!

5. The Jets have lost two straight games for the first time this season. Predict the result and score for Week 15 against the Detroit Lions (on the season Mike Obermuller is 9-4 and Boy Green is 7-6).

BG:

We have entered MUST-WIN territory for the Jets. The Lions have won five of their last six, however, their defense ranks in the bottom three in every major statistical category.

Gang Green should have a field day offensively and Detroit should struggle against New York’s elite defense. If the Jets are serious about heading to the playoffs, they have to win this game, no questions asked.

Give me the Jets winning with a high-scoring point total, 28-15.

MO:

Unfortunately, the Jets were unable to prove me wrong the past two weeks, dropping games against the Vikings and Bills. Now they play the Lions, an interesting team that is on a similar trajectory as Gang Green.

I’d argue the Jets are a step or two ahead of Detroit right now but sleeping on this Lions team would be unwise. They just smacked around the same Minnesota roster that took care of White and Gang Green a week ago — even if New York almost stole that game.

Jared Goff is also playing at a very high level right now, and could ironically be showcasing his talents to Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas for 2023. Having said all of that, I do think the Jets match up well here.

They have the cornerbacks to cover the Lions explosive wide receivers (Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams) and White should have no problem picking apart this secondary. I’ll take the Jets to bounce back with a victory at home, 35-24.