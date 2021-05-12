New York Jets Full 2021 NFL Schedule Leaks: Report

Christmas apparently came early this year for New York Jets fans.

The full 2021 NFL schedule was supposed to drop at 8 pm ET on NFL Network, but as we all know things don’t always go according to plan.

On Wednesday afternoon the full Jets schedule apparently leaked to the media. NFL insider Dov Kleiman tweeted out the full schedule.

Full New York Jets Schedule Leak

Week 1 (September 12): At Carolina Panthers; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 2 (September 19): New England Patriots; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 3 (September 26): At Denver Broncos; 4:05 pm CBS

Week 4 (October 3): Tennessee Titans; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 5 (October 10): At Atlanta Falcons (London); 9:30 am NFL Network

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7 (October 24): At Patriots; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 8 (October 31): Cinncinati Bengals; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 9 (November 4): At Indianapolis Colts (Thursday Night Football); 8:20 pm FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Week 10 (November 14): Buffalo Bills; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 11 (November 21): Miami Dolphins; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 12 (November 28): At Houston Texans; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 13 (December 5): Philadelphia Eagles; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 14 (December 12): New Orleans Saints; 1:00 pm FOX

Week 15 (December 18 or 19): At Dolphins; TBD on both time and network

Week 16 (December 26): Jacksonville Jaguars; 1:00 pm CBS

Week 17 (January 2): Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 1:00 pm FOX

Week 18 (January 9): At Bills; 1:00 pm CBS

Top Takeaways From Schedule Leak

We already were aware of a few nuggets ahead of this full schedule leak.

The NFL announced the full slate of Week 1 games to create some conversation ahead of the release later on Wednesday evening. That provided us with the juicy Jets vs Panthers matchup on the opening Sunday of the season.

In addition, the Jets and Falcons both released simultaneously the details on the NFL International Series on October 10.

That announcement actually told us a few things.

Obviously that the Jets would be participating in the series for just the second time in history and the first time in over six years.

But also it indicated when the green and white would have their bye week.

It has become customary that when a team travels to London for an overseas voyage, that they’ll receive the following week off. That nugget was confirmed with the schedule release and the Jets bye week will in fact come in Week 6.

Speaking of customary, the Jets have become used to being a bottom dweller for over a decade. That means the NFL wasn’t going to reward them with many prime-time opportunities.

According to the schedule leak, the green and white received only one primetime game on the schedule. A Week 9 AFC Conference matchup vs the Colts on Thursday Night Football.

That means, outside of any potential flexing with the schedule, the Jets were held off the Sunday and Monday night schedules.

Also, the NFL schedule makers flipped 2020 and 2021. Last year the Jets didn’t play New England until November 9 and then wrapped up the regular-season finale on January 3.

This year both matchups against the Patriots will be in the books by October 24 (Week 7).

Speaking of their division rival, the Jets getting to have their home opener against the evil empire is somewhat poetic. That’ll take place in Week 2 in the 1 O’clock window.

This leads us to our final nugget, hope you enjoy continuity Jets fans. 13 of the 17 games on the schedule are currently pegged as 1 pm ET kickoffs. No one likes talking about it, but that’s truly the elite and ideal start time to a game.