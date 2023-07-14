Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Shares Brutally Honest Opinion on Hard Knocks

The New York Jets will host the popular HBO docuseries, “Hard Knocks,” in 2023. While this news was expected for some time, it became official per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on July 12.

Later on July 13, KPIXtv of CBS News caught up with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, and the famously candid superstar did not hold back in voicing his opinion on the league’s Hard Knocks selection.

.@AaronRodgers12 was asked about the #Jets being forced to be on #HardKnocks: “One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev (@LievSchreiber). I hope I get to meet him. But look, I understand the appeal with us. There’s a lot of… pic.twitter.com/4svMRtRINd — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) July 14, 2023

“One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev [Schreiber]. I hope I get to meet him,” Rodgers joked to a reporter before adding: “But look, I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats and we gotta deal with it.”

The last line almost felt like a not-so-subtle shot at the NFL, who decided to move forward with the Jets as their subject after head coach Robert Saleh made it very clear that he had zero interest in hosting the HBO production.

“I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building,” Saleh told reporters with a smile on June 9, “we’re just not one of them.”

The Athletic’s Top Hard Knocks Storylines Besides Jets’ Aaron Rodgers

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt outlined his 15 top storylines for Hard Knocks this year after the Jets were selected — and No. 1 was Rodgers. Besides getting to see more of the future Hall of Fame QB, here were the rest of his top five.

No. 2 was titled: Zach Wilson. “He’s done his best to stay out of the spotlight since last season, but he’ll be one of the most interesting storylines in training camp, especially since he’ll likely get the bulk of the reps in the preseason — and because of his close relationship with Rodgers. Maybe his rocky relationship with former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will be addressed, too.”

Next up was something Rosenblatt called “scene stealers.”

“Every season of the show has players the national audience grows attached to, especially the bottom-of-the-roster guys fighting for their NFL lives,” he explained. “My money is on quarterback Chris Streveler and undrafted rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp. Defensive tackle Tanzel Smart has some personality, too.”

Surprisingly, the final two top-five storylines according to Rosenblatt did not include cornerback Sauce Gardner — who was listed later in the article. Instead, they were defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

“Williams and the Jets finally agreed to a new deal — $96 million over four years — just under the wire,” Rosenblatt relayed on the newly paid lineman. “The star defensive tackle had made it clear he wanted a new deal all the way back at the end of the season, and if he’d gone into training camp without it, there was a real chance it would’ve been a distraction. Instead, HBO can show footage of Williams signing on the dotted line, reporting to training camp — and maybe even go home with him to check out his non-football life as a new father.”

Due to his reserved personality, learning more about Garrett Wilson should be interesting too.

Aaron Rodgers Trade Called Jets’ No. 1 ‘Impact Move’ of the Offseason

NYJ columnist David Wyatt-Hupton highlighted the biggest impact moves of the Jets’ 2023 offseason during an article with NY Jets in UK. To no surprise, the Rodgers trade took the No. 1 spot.

“There’s only one place to start when you trade for a former Super Bowl champion and four time MVP,” Wyatt-Hupton began. “The Jets made a statement of intent trading for Rodgers, who brings both a Championship ring and Championship mentality to New York.”

Continuing: “The former [Green Bay] Packers signal caller has made quite the impression since making the move east and has been an active participant throughout the offseason. Looking revitalized, Rodgers should achieve several milestones with the Jets this year. He’s 945 yards shy of passing for 60,000 yards and just 25 touchdowns shy of 500.”

“Personal achievements are good, but winning a championship is better,” Wyatt-Hupton concluded. “Rodgers’ legacy is already well-established, but winning a championship with the Jets certainly wouldn’t hurt.”