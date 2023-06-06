Ex-Jets WR Starter Lands New Deal With Colts: Report

The 2020 season was a challenging time for New York Jets fans. Not only was NYC still reeling from a global pandemic, but Gang Green was also worse than ever with a 2-14 record during the second campaign under former head coach Adam Gase.

It was a year Jets supporters would probably rather forget, and it included several players that didn’t end up making much of an impact in a green and white jersey. One was journeyman wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a disappointing 2015 first-round selection that has bounced around the league.

Somehow, he landed a starting job with the Jets and Gase in 2020, putting up 505 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 12 appearances (all starts). On June 5, Perriman resurfaced once again, signing with the Indianapolis Colts according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Colts have signed veteran WR Breshad Perriman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

Ex-Jets WR Breshad Perriman Looks to Reboot NFL Career With Colts

Perriman was able to mount a mild resurgence in 2019 and 2020, but as a depth receiver in Tampa Bay over the past two years, the veteran has not surpassed 170 receiving yards.

His best NFL campaign came during his first stint with the Buccaneers in 2019, registering 645 receiving yards and six touchdowns with Jameis Winston as the third option behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. That outlier of production came with offensive genius Bruce Arians.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Perriman ever since. After missing four starts with the Jets, he only appeared in six games with the Bucs in 2021. That campaign was followed by a 11-outing year in 2022.

Fast forward to the present day, and Perriman turns 30 in September. He finished second in receiving yards to Jamison Crowder during his lone season as a Jet, but is nothing more than an upside backup at this stage of his career.

Jets Have a True WR1 in Garrett Wilson

Although Perriman may remind us of some dark times in Jets history — serving as the figurehead WR1 for Sam Darnold and Gase a few years ago — he also shows how far the franchise has come under Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh.

Garrett Wilson is the clear WR1 heading into 2023, but the Jets also flaunt two more veteran pass-catchers that are definite upgrades on Perriman in Allen Lazard and Corey Davis. That’s before even mentioning Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, a more experienced Denzel Mims and a nice list of promising youngsters and offensive tight ends.

This Jets receiving corps has come a long way in a short time, and it all starts with Wilson, who was recently named Good Morning Football’s number one breakout WR in 2023 according to NFL insider Peter Schrager.

“I think Garrett Wilson’s going to be amazing [in 2023],” Schrager noted. “I’m looking at slow-motion footage of Aaron Rodgers doing a play-action [to Wilson], and Robert Saleh watching, and Nathaniel Hackett watching, and it’s just like a thing of beauty.”

“Wilson had monster numbers and an NFL offensive rookie of the year season with maybe the worst quarterbacks room in the entire NFL a year ago,” he added. “You’re going to give him Rodgers [now]?”

Although Schrager wasn’t willing to say that Wilson would mirror Davante Adams with Rodgers, he did predict that the second-year playmaker would develop his “own chemistry” with the future Hall of Fame passer. “I just think Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are going to be fantastic [together],” Schrager concluded.

That first throw from Rodgers to Wilson in a regular season game at MetLife Stadium is going to be electric.