Jets Come to Terms With 48-Game Starter Ahead of NFL Draft

Seemingly out of nowhere, the New York Jets announced that they have come to terms with veteran center Connor McGovern on a new contract in free agency on April 24.

Don’t get me wrong, there had been rumblings that McGovern could re-sign but most expected that any return would happen after the NFL Draft. After all, the Jets had been openly pursuing former Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones, and they could also select a rookie at the position on either Thursday or Friday night.

This move gives the Jets front office more flexibility. “Joe [Douglas] fills a hole entering the Draft,” commented team reporter Eric Allen. “He continues to give himself options. As far as [McGovern]: 3,055 offensive snaps in his three seasons as a Jet, the most on the team in that span and 32nd most in the NFL past three years combined.”

SNY’s Connor Hughes also explained how this whole thing came together, relaying: “The Jets didn’t think retaining Connor McGovern was a possibility when free agency began. Internally felt he’d get big money elsewhere. Market never really came together for him. Now he’s back. Good player & leader.”

Connor McGovern Was Reliable With Jets

Some may not love this decision from the Jets front office, as McGovern is clearly a step below a player like Jones or rookie John Michael Schmitz, but his reliability and durability should not be lost on fans.

As Allen stated, McGovern is the snap leader over the past three seasons, starting 48 out of a potential 50 games. He was also generally consistent in his play — even if he’ll never be a top-tier NFL center.

McGovern was a plus-run blocker during his initial contract with the Jets according to Pro Football Focus, with a 69.7 grade or higher in each of his three campaigns. His best run blocking mark was a 78.9 in 2021.

The former fifth-round selection wasn’t as steady as a pass protector, but he typically got the job done when the offensive line was healthy around him. In other words, McGovern’s never going to be your main anchor on the blocking unit but as more of a cog within the scheme, he fits.

Overall, McGovern has averaged five sacks allowed per season with somewhere from 19 to 33 quarterback pressures each year. Per PFF, he has improved as a pass blocker since signing with the Jets in 2020 and his career pass-blocking efficiency rate is 97.4% (that percentage would have ranked 32nd for centers in 2022 — minimum of 20% blocking snaps).

Jets Re-Signing Connor McGovern Does Not Mean Drafting a Center Is Out of the Equation

Just as it would have been with a Jones signing, the McGovern deal does not preclude the Jets from drafting a rookie center. However, it does allow Douglas to wait on the position more than he might have if Wes Schweitzer was his starter entering the draft.

Schmitz could now be off the table — if the potential first-round talent was ever a legitimate option to begin with. Instead, the Jets will likely look toward the middle-round targets in a deep class at center.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini detailed their options on April 23, writing: “Some drafts produce only a couple of decent centers, but this one includes at least five with starting potential, according to ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay. He identified three plug-and-play prospects — [Joe] Tippmann, Schmitz and Luke Wypler (Ohio State). His other two favorites are Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas) and Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan).”

That gives Douglas plenty of maneuverability at the center position come draft night.