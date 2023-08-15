Dalvin Cook Sends 4-Word Message to Jets Fans After Signing

It’s official folks, Dalvin Cook is now a member of the New York Jets as of 12:22 p.m. EST on August 15.

After the signing was confirmed, the former Minnesota Vikings star running back sent a four-word message to Jets nation.

Empire State of mind 💆🏾‍♂️💚 — 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) August 15, 2023

“Empire State of mind💆🏾‍♂️💚,” he voiced on X (formerly known as Twitter), and his post already has over 3,500 likes in a little under four hours.

Jets RB Michael Carter Reveals Robert Saleh Called Him About Dalvin Cook, Shares Thoughts on Signing

Although the press conferences have not yet been made available to the public, fellow running backs Michael Carter and Breece Hall spoke with reporters on August 15 and needless to say, both were asked how they felt about Cook joining a very crowded RB room. Given Carter could potentially be the odd man out after the addition, we’ll start there.

“Michael Carter says Dalvin Cook is a ‘great player,’ but adds that he can’t worry about how his arrival will impact him,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini relayed live from Florham Park. Carter also revealed that head coach Robert Saleh actually called him personally before the Jets announced the signing.

“I was told by coach it doesn’t change anything for me, but it might,” Carter shared (via Cimini). The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt added that Carter was very appreciative of Coach Saleh for this, quoting the third-year running back, who said: “He didn’t have to do that s***.”

“It’s nuts,” Carter joked later on regarding Cook joining the Jets. “You can’t get this done on Madden [franchise mode]. It’s crazy.”

Associated Press reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. detailed those quotes, informing that “Cook will not join the Jets for at least a week, Saleh said, because he’s expecting a baby soon. The coach added he doesn’t have a clear timeline of when Cook, who had offseason shoulder surgery, will be ready to practice when he joins the Jets.”

Carter also welcomed Cook during his responses, stating that “he’s part of our team now.”

Jets RB Breece Hall Activated Off PUP List, Comments on Dalvin Cook Signing

You’ve probably heard by now that Hall was also activated off the PUP list on Tuesday, August 15.

“I’m looking forward to bigger things than just practicing,” Hall said via Waszak during his post-practice presser. “It was just one extra step in the journey.”

As for Hall’s current thoughts on Cook. “It’s another great player,” SNY’s Connor Hughes transcribed, per Hall.

Cimini also reported that Hall said Cook’s arrival “will raise the competition level in the RB room.” Adding: “He says it will bring out the best in everyone.”

Initially, Hall and Carter didn’t appear to be thrilled after the Jets were first linked to players like Ezekiel Elliott and Cook on social media, deleting a couple of tweets on the subject. Weeks later, the pair of team leaders seem to be taking it in stride.

That’s a credit to Saleh, but the next few weeks will be difficult. The Jets currently have five ball carriers that deserve to be on a Week 1 roster — and that doesn’t even take into account fullback Nick Bawden, promising UDFA Travis Dye and newcomer Damarea Crockett.

Those players are Hall, Cook, Carter, Zonovan Knight and 2023 draft pick Israel Abanikanda. Knight and Abanikanda have looked solid all summer, and Carter has flashed at times too, making this a very tricky situation to handle if Cook and Hall are both healthy at the start of the season.

Robert Saleh said the #Jets are “very confident” Breece Hall will be ready for Week 1. That’s what they’re anticipating. pic.twitter.com/BOwOhTEzYJ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 15, 2023

And according to Saleh, the Jets are “very confident” that Hall will be active Week 1.