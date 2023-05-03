Jets Star Youngster Reveals New Bulked Up Weight After Offseason Gains

The New York Jets are set up nicely after landing Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and a lot of that is a credit to the 2022 NFL Draft — where general manager Joe Douglas hit on cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and running back Breece Hall among others.

Today on May 3, Wilson addressed the media for the first time this offseason, and he revealed a positive weight change that could help him take his game to the next level. “Garrett Wilson said he finished last season at 181 [pounds],” SNY’s Connor Hughes relayed to fans. “He’s up to 188 now. He wants to be in the 190 range because he tends to lose weight during the season.”

It’s always good to see younger players bulk up a bit as they enter their prime. Wilson has all the talent in the world, but he could use a little more play strength and the extra weight should help with that. The Jets strength and conditioning unit will likely keep a close eye on getting the rising star exactly where they want him to be heading into the 2023 campaign.

Jets’ Garrett Wilson ‘Honored’ by Aaron Rodgers’ Davante Adams Comparison

Rodgers provided an easy headline this week when he told reporters that he sees a lot of Davante Adams in Wilson. During the May 3 press conference, the second year wideout spoke on these comments by his new QB.

"I'm honored, but I still got a long way to go."@GarrettWilson_V talking about comparisons to another 17. pic.twitter.com/JazFiotfRi — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 3, 2023

“That’s great company to be in,” Wilson replied. “That’s my favorite receiver of all-time… I don’t even know if I can say that no more, but growing up that [was] my favorite receiver — watching [Adams] play ball, along with some other dudes. He’s been the best in the league for a while now and to be even mentioned in the same sentence, I’m honored and know that I still got a long way to go.”

For now, Wilson said he’ll take the comparison “with a grain of salt” until he leaves no doubt in anyone’s mind that he’s as good as Adams.

The young pass-catcher concluded: “I know where I want to be at and I gotta keep working, I gotta take all that with a grain of salt and know that I gotta keep my head down and keep working and continue to prove that, but I appreciate the praise from A-Rod.”

Jets’ Garrett Wilson Teases Aaron Rodgers After MSG Snub

It wasn’t all appreciation from Wilson toward Rodgers, however. The WR1 teased his new signal-caller after he didn’t get an invite to a Knicks or Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

Hughes relayed again: “Garrett Wilson said he talked to Aaron Rodgers this morning about why he hasn’t been able to get one of these tickets to the games he’s been attending. He’s been to games with Allen Lazard, Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, [Tim Boyle] and [Connor McGovern].”

"I just asked him this morning, 'why couldn't I get a ticket to the Knicks game?'" Garrett Wilson wants to attend a game with Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/V06oaMR3y7 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 3, 2023

“I gotta figure out how I can get in with them and bum a seat,” Wilson joked, “bum that fifth seat.” The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year admitted that he’s a “home body” most of the time but added that he’d “love” to get to a game with Rodgers soon.

All jokes aside, Wilson doesn’t take the future Hall of Famer’s presence lightly. “That’s a legend right there,” the promising playmaker told the media, noting that he’ll be able to tell his kids 20-30 years from now that he played with Aaron Rodgers.