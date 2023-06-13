Jets & Broncos Communities React to Death of 1969 Super Bowl Champ

A member of the New York Jets’ one and only Super Bowl champion roster has passed away at age 82, and he had a critical impact on the game known as “The Guarantee.”

Former Jets kicker Jim Turner — who made field goals from a distance of 32, 30 and 9 yards in the 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts in 1969 — has died of “old age” according to his wife of 58 years, Mary Kaye Turner. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reported “heart failure” as the medical cause of death.

The Denver Gazette relayed Mary Kaye’s message on her late husband, Jim, which stated: “His legacy speaks for itself. To me and our family, he was just our husband and our father and our grandfather and we will miss him terribly.”

Jim Turner is additionally survived by three daughters — Lisa, Chris and Alison — and eight grandchildren. Mary Kaye Turner also noted that no funeral will be held. Instead, a “celebration” with immediate family will occur “down the road.”

Jets & Broncos Communities Mourn Ex-NFL Kicker Jim Turner

According to the New York Post and reporter Ryan Glasspiegel, Turner never missed a single NFL game in 16 seasons with the Jets and Denver Broncos. That career included seven campaigns with Gang Green and another nine in Denver.

He was later inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1988, after retiring as their franchise’s “all-time leader in field goals (151), extra points (283) and points scored (742)” at the time — per Klis. 9 News added that “Turner still ranks third statistically behind [Jason] Elam and Brandon McManus on the Broncos’ all-time scoring list.”

“Jim Turner, who kicked three field goals in the Jets’ 16-7 upset win over the Colts in Super Bowl III and later became a member of the Broncos Ring of Honor, passed away on Saturday,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini reacted on Twitter. “He was 82. Turner played for the Jets from 64-70, earning two all-star selections.”

An account named ‘New York Jets History’ also posted: “Condolences to the family and friends of former Jets K Jim Turner. Jim is the third leading scorer in franchise history. Jim kicked 3 FGs in Super Bowl III accounting for a risk of 10 of the Jets 16 points. Here’s the 1st one to give the Jets a 10-0 lead in the 3rd [quarter].”

On the Broncos side, the organization issued a statement with the added words: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of BroncosROF K Jim Turner. Retiring as the second-leading scorer in NFL history, Jim was instrumental in helping establish our winning tradition as a key member of our first Super Bowl team. Our hearts go out to the entire Turner family.”

Recent Denver kicker Brandon McManus chimed in on Twitter too, voicing: “RIP Jim Turner. LEGEND.”

Several ex-Broncos also spoke with The Denver Gazette, including former quarterback Craig Morton, who remembered: “Kickers sometimes are a little different than regular guys. He wasn’t any different. He was just a regular guy. Everybody on the team had great respect and regard for him. We loved him.”

Another ex-QB teammate in Denver, Charley Johnson, called it a “sad day.” Adding: “We were very, very close. He was a character of all characters. He would play jokes and tell secrets on people.”

“When I played, Jim and I were tight,’” former Broncos punter Billy Van Heusen told The Gazette as well. “We wanted to be the best kicking duo in the NFL at the time. From that standpoint, we had a close relationship. I’m very sorry for his family that he passed.”

Per Klis, “the family requests donations be made to the Denver Broncos Alumni Charities.”

Career Accomplishments of Ex-Jets’ & Broncos’ Kicker Jim Turner

Aside from the Super Bowl ring, Turner was a Pro Bowler twice — both with the Jets. The NFL iron man played in 228 consecutive games, attempting 488 field goals and 543 extra points.

According to Pro Football Reference, he had a career FG percentage of 62.3% and a PAT percentage of 95.9%. Keep in mind, it was a different era where the kicking game was not as advanced as it is today.

Turner also passed for 25 yards with the Jets, threw an interception with the Broncos, and had a highlight reel 25-yard touchdown reception off a fake-kick in Denver.

He kicked in eight career playoff games with 11 makes on 18 attempts, and a perfect 13 for 13 on extra points.

According to The Gazette: “After retiring, Turner worked as a commentator for NBC Sports and as a Denver sports radio talk show host. He also was an academic coach in the National Football Foundation’s Play It Smart program, which provided educational counseling and mentoring to football players in at-risk high schools. That led to Jefferson High School dedicating Jim Turner Field in 2004.”