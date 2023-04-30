Jets Sign Priority UDFA to Hefty Guaranteed Salary: Report

The 2023 NFL Draft may be over but the hunt for rookie talent is just beginning around the league as teams fight over undrafted prospects.

The New York Jets were in on several UDFA signings on April 29, but one addition stood out based on guaranteed money. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on the signing, which was also confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Jets signed Western Kentucky @WesternKentucky corner Kahlef Hailassie with $167,500 total guaranteed, including portion of his salary gtd and signing bonus, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023

“Jets signed Western Kentucky corner Kahlef Hailassie with $167,500 total guaranteed, including [a] portion of his salary [guaranteed] and [a] signing bonus, per a league source,” Wilson informed — which is a lot of money for an undrafted rookie.

Priority safety Tony Adams was only guaranteed $110,000 in 2022, and he ended up forcing his way onto the active roster during training camp. Is Hailassie the next rookie sleeper from general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh?

New Jets CB Kahlef Hailassie Called ‘High Impact’ Defender

Gang Green is pretty strong at the cornerback position, but that didn’t stop the NYJ front office from bringing in some more talent with Hailassie.

NFL Draft Diamonds analyst Jimmy Williams referred to the CB as a “high impact player” that is “tough, physical [and] versatile,” with “strong coverage skills” and a reliable track record versus the run.

CBS Sports scouting also noted his downhill ability in run support, adding that Hailassie has “great size for the position but lacks ideal play strength.” He is typically listed around 6-foot-1 and anywhere from 195 to 200 pounds.

The Athletic’s scouting expert Dane Brugler ranked Hailassie as his 42nd best cornerback in the draft class during his annual draft guide, “The Beast.”

While detailing his background, Brugler revealed that Hailassie was actually an “All-Conference safety at Elk Grove High” before switching to cornerback, which could factor into how the Jets plan to use him. He also relayed that the Western Kentucky product “spent two years at the juco [junior college] level before transferring to WKU for his final two seasons.”

Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have targeted JUCO success stories in the past, including DE Jermaine Johnson II and CB Brandin Echols among others. Hailassie could be the next diamond in the rough.

“Hailassie is a twitchy athlete who can mirror and match, although he will surrender separation when caught upright and on his heels,” Brugler scouted. “He has outstanding length to crowd the catch point but must do a better locating to pick off passes. As a tackler, he stays balanced as a finisher when working from high to low. He plays fearless with a brash attitude.”

The draft analyst concluded that “overall, Hailassie needs to play with more disciplined eyes, but he is long, fluid and controlled in his movements to cover from press or off coverage.”

The priority UDFA will join an absolutely stacked cornerback room featuring Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Jr., Michael Carter II, Echols, Bryce Hall, draft pick Jarrick Bernard-Converse (possible safety), Jimmy Moreland, Justin Hardee and Craig James.