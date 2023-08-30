2 Jets Poached Off Waivers as Hard Knocks Star Not Expected to Re-Sign

The New York Jets only lost two players on waivers this year after leading the league in claims following last year’s 53-man cutdown.

According to Associated Press beat writer Dennis Waszak Jr., those players were interior offensive lineman Trystan Colon and rookie linebacker Claudin Cherelus. The veteran blocker went to the Arizona Cardinals, while the latter was claimed by the Carolina Panthers.

For most Jets fans, this news likely ushered in a huge sigh of relief. Not only did standout rookie DB Trey Dean III pass through waivers, seventh-round draft pick Zack Kuntz (TE) did as well. Before long, both first-year talents were signed to the NYJ practice squad, but one popular Jets rookie may not be returning at this time.

WR Jerome Kapp Reportedly Snubbed as Jets Practice Squad Signings Trickle In

“It sounds like WR Jerome Kapp won’t be returning on the Jets practice squad as of now,” reported The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt on August 30. “[He’s] been a standout on Hard Knocks, fought his way onto the 90-man roster after impressing in his rookie camp tryout.”

Kapp stole the show on Hard Knocks due to his rendition of an Eminem freestyle from the movie “8 Mile,” as well as his tremendous work ethic and heart — both of which were documented by the HBO docuseries.

Ahead of the preseason finale against the New York Giants, the undrafted longshot wrote himself a message on the athletic tape wrapped around his wrist. “Live Your Dream!” It read, winning the support of Jets fans everywhere.

Unfortunately, Kapp’s on-field statistics were less memorable than his screentime. The wideout caught one reception for a six-yard first down throughout the course of preseason. He did not log any catches during the final game against the Giants.

Below are the 12 reported NYJ practice squad signings at this time:

Jets’ Robert Saleh Explains Why UDFA WRs Jason Brownlee & Xavier Gipson Made 53-Man Roster

Play

Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media on August 30, explaining why undrafted rookie wide receivers Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson made the 53-man roster in 2023.

“Tremendous work by them, obviously, to open up with an impression during OTAs — I thought Brownlee and X [Gipson] both did a nice job putting themselves on the map early, to get us excited about them going into training camp and they’ve answered the bell since,” Saleh began.

“[Gipson] has shown dynamic ability in the return game,” the Jets HC went on, “he’s a really good football player — he’s got great feel for space in the pass game. Obviously, he still has a long way to go, he’s going to get better but the way he works, his intent, his mindset, you can tell he’s going to be a really good football player in this league.”

Continuing: “As for Brownlee, again same thing. He’s got an ability to make really tough contested catches. Obviously, didn’t show much during the preseason — didn’t get very many opportunities but in practice, it seemed like once every other day he was coming down with an unbelievable catch that was heavily contested. So, another young man who also has a long way to go but from a special teams standpoint and all that stuff, he’ll continue to get better with his mindset.”

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signaled out both Brownlee and Gipson for their progress during OTAs, which sounded the alarm that one of the two could make the Week 1 roster. In the end, both did, and the Green & White now have two more young weapons at wide receiver alongside Garrett Wilson and a trio of veterans.