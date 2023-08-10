Jets’ Robert Saleh Challenges Mekhi Becton Ahead of Panthers Game

After seemingly pulling himself from the Hall of Fame game, New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be expected to prove he can log key minutes during the franchise’s second preseason outing.

“We’re not worried about the talent, we’re not worried about [Becton’s] ability, we’re not worried about any of that stuff,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on August 10. “For him, it’s about getting comfortable with that knee and straining himself to push through and find ways to be able to show that he can play a full game. And then, on a normal practice schedule, show that he can do it again.”

Saleh added that the talent will come out more consistently if the former first rounder can do that, noting that it’s “all confidence right now” when it comes to Becton’s knee.

The next test comes on Saturday, August 12, against the Carolina Panthers — and Saleh had a challenge for Becton ahead of the game. “I’d like for him to push as far as he can,” the Jets HC responded when asked about a snap count.

Translation: It’s time to take the training wheels off and get rolling.

Jets OL Needs Mekhi Becton — But That Doesn’t Mean He’ll Save the Day

It feels like Jets fans are trying to will Becton into the player he used to be, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. By center Connor McGovern’s own admission, the offensive struggles in joint practices with the Panthers (Aug. 9) were “100%” on the blocking unit, and it’s plainly obvious that the OL is the Green & White’s greatest weakness heading into the 2023 season.

Or, if we’re being honest, the offensive tackles in particular.

After joint practices, Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that the interior offensive line has been quite good — hat tip to Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laken Tomlinson and McGovern. The veteran gunslinger didn’t say it himself, but that implies that the bookends have been quite bad, and they have.

That includes Becton, who hasn’t yet knocked the rust off after a couple of years on the pine. It also includes Duane Brown, who’s lingering injury is a growing concern despite Saleh stressing that the veteran will return soon.

Max Mitchell and Billy Turner have yet to prove they should be starting either, and Yodny Cajuste was released after an apparent injury — before reverting to the IR.

Of course, the Jets do have one ace in the hole, so to speak.

Should the Jets Start Alijah Vera-Tucker at Right Tackle?

Play

As the weeks go by in training camp with no solution in sight, some have begun to ponder if Vera-Tucker should be switched back to right tackle.

The assumption is that Brown will return as the starting left tackle, eventually, but the other OT role is up for grabs. Mitchell, Turner and Becton have not claimed it, and who knows if any of the three will before Week 1.

Back to his August 10 presser — Saleh was asked about the potential of “AVT” starting at tackle in 2023, and he didn’t shut down the theory as an impossibility.

“We’re going to play our best five, and if [Vera-Tucker at tackle] is one of the five… it’s something we’re going to have to talk about,” Saleh stated candidly.

“AVT is a very special football player,” the Jets HC continued later. “You guys know how we feel about AVT and what he did a year ago is unprecedented in football… We want to keep him at guard as best we can because we think he’s an All-Pro guard — would still be an unbelievable tackle, probably a Pro Bowl tackle — but we know that his best trait is that he will be his absolute best on the inside.”

Having said that, Saleh did concede that Vera-Tucker’s versatility “obviously is very, very beneficial.”